Pakistan to unite Muslim countries under one banner against Islamophobia: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing a ceremony in Multan on April 26, 2021. — YouTube screengrab

Muslim countries should send a united message to EU on blasphemy.

PM Imran Khan says people cannot think of hurting Jews by mentioning Holocaust.

He says Muslim countries should tell EU they cannot disrespect Islamic figures under freedom of speech.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Monday Pakistan had started its attempts to unite the entire Muslim world under one banner against Islamophobia and would soon warn the United Nations and European Union to stop the disrespect of Islamic figures.

"We have started contacting Muslim heads of states and will get them united on a single approach and move the United Nations and European Union with it," the premier said while addressing a ceremony held for laying the foundation stone of the South Punjab Secretariat.

The premier said the entire Muslim world would ask them that they could not hurt the sentiments of more than a billion Muslims in the name of freedom of speech. "You cannot think of hurting [the sentiments] of Jews through the Holocaust because the Jews are united."

The prime minister said once all the Muslim countries were united, they would send a strong message that if blasphemy was committed against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the "50 states would observe a trade boycott with them — which would have an impact."

"Only then we can achieve our goal and be successful," he said.

Meanwhile, the premier said the laying of the foundation stone of the secretariat was an important development towards the South Punjab province.

This is a step-by-step approach, and soon people will see the formation of the South Punjab province, the premier added.

The South Punjab Secretariat was established in August 2020 as a major government initiative to address the sense of deprivation among the people of southern Punjab.

During a one-day trip to the city, PM Imran Khan also inaugurated some public welfare and development projects.

The welfare projects that were inaugurated by PM Khan include the E-Khidmat Center, Labour Housing Colony Industrial Estate Phase I, and a new shelter home building.

He launched five Miyawaki forests under the Clean and Green Pakistan campaign and the rehabilitation project of Multan-Mattital road.

The premier also performed the groundbreaking of a shelter in Multan, a 200-bed mother and child Hospital in Ghalla Godam Multan, and 10 water filtration plants. The shelter is part of a project to construct shelters or panagahs in all divisional headquarters of Punjab.

Read more: Qureshi announces achievement of 'major milestone' in creation of South Punjab province

The distribution of Kisan cards among farmers is also on the premier's schedule.

The welfare projects being inaugurated by PM Khan include the E-Khidmat Center, Labour Housing Colony Industrial Estate Phase I and a new shelter home building.



He will launch five Miyawaki forests under the Clean and Green Pakistan campaign and the rehabilitation project of Multan-Mattital road.

The premier will also perform the groundbreaking of a shelter in Multan, a 200-bed mother and child Hospital in Ghalla Godam Multan, and 10 water filtration plants. The shelter is part of a project to construct shelters or panagahs in all divisional headquarters of Punjab.

'South Punjab Secretariat a step towards provincial status'

Last week, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan had said the government is giving rights to the people of South Punjab at their doorstep.

Read more: PM Imran Khan inaugurates Jalozai Housing project in Nowshera

She said the South Punjab Secretariat is an important development towards the South Punjab province as it would usher in a new era of development.

She said the government has done away with the policy of selective development and development of all the areas and regions has been ensured because the welfare of the masses is the basic job of every democratic government.