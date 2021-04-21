PM Imran Khan to inaugurate Jalozai Housing project in Nowshera

Wednesday Apr 21, 2021
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday will visit Nowshera and Peshawar to inaugurate a housing scheme and lay foundation stones for different uplift projects in the province.
During visit to Nowshera, the prime minister will inaugurate the Jalozai housing scheme for the low-income group, according to the PM Office media wing.
Read more: PM Imran Khan performs ground-breaking of Margalla Avenue project
While in Peshawar, the prime minister would inaugurate the Peshawar-Dara Adamkhel road restoration and up-gradation project, besides laying the foundation stone of rehabilitation and expansion of the Chitral-Boni-Mastooj-Shindour road project.
The prime minister will attend the launching ceremony of the newly constructed OPD block at Khyber Teaching Hospital as a special guest.
He would also visit a rehabilitated center for the physically impaired people at Hayatabad Peshawar.
Prime Minister earlier said that Khyber Teaching Hospital has been totally revamped and modernised after a lot of effort.
In a tweet, the premier said that it is easy to build a new state-of-the-art hospital, but very difficult to fix our existing government hospitals.
He also appreciated and congratulated the KTH Board and management for their efforts.