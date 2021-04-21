Can't connect right now! retry
PM Imran Khan to inaugurate Jalozai Housing project in Nowshera

By
APP

Wednesday Apr 21, 2021

File photo of Prime Minister Imran.
  • PM Imran Khan will visit Nowshera and Peshawar on Wednesday.
  • He will inaugurate the Jalozai housing scheme for the low-income group.
  • The premier will also attend the launching ceremony of the newly constructed OPD block at Khyber Teaching Hospital.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday will visit Nowshera and Peshawar to inaugurate a housing scheme and lay foundation stones for different uplift projects in the province.

During visit to Nowshera, the prime minister will inaugurate the Jalozai housing scheme for the low-income group, according to the PM Office media wing.

While in Peshawar, the prime minister would inaugurate the Peshawar-Dara Adamkhel road restoration and up-gradation project, besides laying the foundation stone of rehabilitation and expansion of the Chitral-Boni-Mastooj-Shindour road project.

The prime minister will attend the launching ceremony of the newly constructed OPD block at Khyber Teaching Hospital as a special guest.

He would also visit a rehabilitated center for the physically impaired people at Hayatabad Peshawar.

Prime Minister earlier said that Khyber Teaching Hospital has been totally revamped and modernised after a lot of effort.

In a tweet, the premier said that it is easy to build a new state-of-the-art hospital, but very difficult to fix our existing government hospitals.

He also appreciated and congratulated the KTH Board and management for their efforts.

