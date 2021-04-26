Federal cabinet to shift proceedings online

File photo of federal cabinet session underway.

Preparations are underway to transfer the proceedings of the Federal Cabinet to an online system.



Arrangements have been finalised on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.



Tablet Personal Computers (PC)s have been provided to all cabinet members.



According to sources, the proceedings of the federal cabinet will be under an automation system.

The agenda, summaries and minutes will be provided to cabinet members online. The online system will save the government billions of rupees annually, eliminate paper usage and save on printing cost.

Sources said that the online system will also ensure the confidentiality of sensitive information.