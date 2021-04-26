Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Apr 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles set to take on larger role after Prince Philip's death

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 26, 2021

Prince Charles will reportedly take the late Prince Philip’s place for a ceremonial event in the House of Lords.

The move indicates that the Queen is looking to give Charles a bigger role now that the Duke of Edinburgh is no more.

A Lords source told The Sun: “It is a clear signal that the Queen does not want the crown to skip a generation and that Prince Charles will start taking on an even bigger role in royal life.”

Another source added: “There will be a visible show of support for the Queen from senior members of the family at future events, and the opening of Parliament is no exception.

“The Queen has been incredibly stoic throughout the last few weeks, but the family are determined to rally round and support her.

“Charles will be at the forefront of those efforts as heir.”

More From Entertainment:

Derek Chauvin verdict weighs heavily on Oscars broadcast

Derek Chauvin verdict weighs heavily on Oscars broadcast
Prince Charles planning to 'ditch' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Charles planning to 'ditch' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Did Jennifer Aniston skip Oscars 2021 because of Brad Pitt?

Did Jennifer Aniston skip Oscars 2021 because of Brad Pitt?
Brad Pitt lights up the Oscars with his dazzling appearance

Brad Pitt lights up the Oscars with his dazzling appearance

Prince Harry unable to meet certain royal family members during UK visit

Prince Harry unable to meet certain royal family members during UK visit
Fans enraged as Oscars 2021 snubs Chadwick Boseman for best actor

Fans enraged as Oscars 2021 snubs Chadwick Boseman for best actor

Body language expert weighs in on Prince Charles, Kate Middleton's relationship

Body language expert weighs in on Prince Charles, Kate Middleton's relationship
Prince William, Kate hailed as future of monarchy with Harry 'out of picture'

Prince William, Kate hailed as future of monarchy with Harry 'out of picture'

Demi Lovato says she used to seek stability through her partners

Demi Lovato says she used to seek stability through her partners

Oscars 2021: Viola Davis, Zendaya, Carey Mulligan among best dressed

Oscars 2021: Viola Davis, Zendaya, Carey Mulligan among best dressed

Memorable quotes from the 2021 Oscars

Memorable quotes from the 2021 Oscars
Frances McDormand bags third Oscar with Best Actress win for 'Nomadland'

Frances McDormand bags third Oscar with Best Actress win for 'Nomadland'

Latest

view all