Already beset with financial woes, Peshawar's labourers say they can't afford face masks

PESHAWAR: The coronavirus pandemic has caused unemployment to surge in many parts of the world and Pakistan is no different.



In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the rising number of coronavirus cases has enabled the government to spring into action and take serious notice of coronavirus safety precautions.

The government has time and again urged the masses to buy and wear masks to ward off the coronavirus. However, many Peshawar labourers and daily-wage earners say they will buy masks costing Rs10 when they have the ability to do so.

A few labourers spoke to Geo News and said that the coronavirus had already made their lives difficult and impacted their livelihoods. They said the government's instructions for the masses to buy masks for themselves were adding to their financial woes.

One labourer told Geo News that labourers were now forced to change their routes to evade police and administration officials, as they cannot buy and wear masks.

Another labourer said that daily-wage earners are aware of the fact that the coronavirus is a dangerous infection. However, they are afraid of hunger more than the disease.

The thoughts that weigh heavy on their minds are more concerned with employment and whether or not they will be able to feed their children or find a day's work.

To earn a meagre Rs500 per day, these labourers are ready to toil under harsh weather conditions and without the fear of contracting the coronavirus.

A few labourers told Geo News they cannot afford masks, adding that if the government would purchase and distribute them among the labourers and the poor, it would ensure implementation of coronavirus SOPs among people who are unable to buy masks.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information, Kamran Bangash said it wasn't possible for the government to hand out free masks to the people.

"One mask costs Rs10 and can be bought easily by anyone," he said, speaking to Geo News. "During the first wave of the coronavirus, we [KP government] got rid of problems, such as masks being sold at exorbitant rates and their shortage," he said.

"These masks are available for the masses at cheap rates. They should buy them," he said.