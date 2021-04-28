Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Apr 28 2021
Kate Middleton bursts into laughter while playing golf with Prince William

Wednesday Apr 28, 2021

Kate Middleton and Prince William enjoyed a fun-filled moments during their visit to the Cheesy Waffles Project in County Durham, where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took turns at teeing off golf balls.

William's sweetheart completely missed the ball on her first go even after taking her time lining up her shot. The Duchess and others who gathered to witness the shot burst into laughter. She made another attempt and successfully connected the ball, which was rewarded with cheers from the crowd.

Richard Palmer, a royal correspondent, shred the funny moments on Twitter.

On the other hand, Prince William had better luck, goofing around a little by bending his knees before pulling back the golf club and hitting the ball.

It was the first such outing of the royal couple after the sad demise of Prince Philip.  Kate also greeted people with an elbow bump as the couple made their way over to an arts and crafts table.

Te Duke also chatted with Evan and Lee, who both completed their Duke of Edinburgh gold awards, a project championed by Prince Philip, who died on April 9 at age 99.

Prince William told them: "Do you know he was my grandfather? Sadly, he died a few weeks ago. He would have been so pleased that you got your awards."

Prince William and Kate Middleton enjoyed the trip by playing golf and doing different activities at the Cheesy Waffles Project, who support young people with additional needs across County Durham.

