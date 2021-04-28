ICC rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan storms into top ten T20I batsmen list

Pakistani star batsman Mohammad Rizwan. Photo: Twitter/File

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday included Pakistani star batsman Mohammad Rizwan among the top ten T-20I batsmen along with Babar Azam and other world-class players.

"Pakistan star @iMRizwanPak storms into the top Keycap ten of the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings for batting," the cricket's governing body announced in a tweet.

Rizwan jumped five places after his marvelous performances on the African tour.

In February, Rizwan had became the first-ever Pakistani wicket-keeper to score a century in T20Is.

He is also the second wicket-keeper batsman in the world to score a 100 in all three formats of international cricket.