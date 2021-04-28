Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Wednesday Apr 28 2021
By
Web Desk

ICC rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan storms into top ten T20I batsmen list

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 28, 2021

Pakistani star batsman Mohammad Rizwan. Photo: Twitter/File

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday included Pakistani star batsman Mohammad Rizwan among the top ten T-20I batsmen along with Babar Azam and other world-class players.

"Pakistan star @iMRizwanPak storms into the top Keycap ten of the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings for batting," the cricket's governing body announced in a tweet.

Read more: Mohammad Rizwan becomes first-ever Pakistani wicket-keeper to score 100 in T20I

Rizwan jumped five places after his marvelous performances on the African tour. 

In February, Rizwan had became the first-ever Pakistani wicket-keeper to score a century in T20Is. 

He is also the second wicket-keeper batsman in the world to score a 100 in all three formats of international cricket.

More From Sports:

PSL 2021: Australia's Usman Khawaja excited about playing cricket in Pakistan

PSL 2021: Australia's Usman Khawaja excited about playing cricket in Pakistan
Pakistani batsman Babar Azam achieves another milestone

Pakistani batsman Babar Azam achieves another milestone
PSL 6: Guptill, Russell, Shakib to feature in remaining matches

PSL 6: Guptill, Russell, Shakib to feature in remaining matches
Pak vs Zim: Zimbabwe include 5 debutants against Pakistan for Test series

Pak vs Zim: Zimbabwe include 5 debutants against Pakistan for Test series
'Too hot to handle': ICC reminds cricket lovers of Shoaib Akhtar's pace in throwback video

'Too hot to handle': ICC reminds cricket lovers of Shoaib Akhtar's pace in throwback video
Babar Azam sends prayers to people of India amid coronavirus crisis

Babar Azam sends prayers to people of India amid coronavirus crisis
Coronavirus: Shoaib Akhtar wants curfew in Pakistan, asks India to cancel IPL

Coronavirus: Shoaib Akhtar wants curfew in Pakistan, asks India to cancel IPL
'Stay strong': Shoaib Malik prays for India amid dangerous second wave of COVID-19

'Stay strong': Shoaib Malik prays for India amid dangerous second wave of COVID-19
IPL 2021: Organisers silent amid reports of COVID-19 spread among players

IPL 2021: Organisers silent amid reports of COVID-19 spread among players
Pak vs Zim: Pakistan Test squad starts training to prep for April 29 match against Zimbabwe in Harare

Pak vs Zim: Pakistan Test squad starts training to prep for April 29 match against Zimbabwe in Harare
Babar Azam breaks Virat Kohli's record by becoming fastest batsman to 2,000 T20I runs

Babar Azam breaks Virat Kohli's record by becoming fastest batsman to 2,000 T20I runs
Pak vs Zim: Sarfaraz, Sharjeel Khan and Hassan Ali included in playing XI

Pak vs Zim: Sarfaraz, Sharjeel Khan and Hassan Ali included in playing XI

Latest

view all