Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Apr 28 2021
By
Web Desk

PML-N's Javed Latif remanded into police custody for 5 days

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 28, 2021


PML-N MNA Javed Latif (centre). — File photo
  • MNA Javed Latif produced in the court of Magistrate Sabir Dar a day after arrest for "anti-state" remarks.
  • Court grants police 5-day physical remand of Latif.
  • Last month, the PML-N leader made a controversial comment which was deemed "anti-Pakistan" by the government.

LAHORE: A local court in Lahore has granted police a 5-day physical remand of PML-N MNA Javed Latif.

Latif was arrested a day earlier for "anti-state remarks".

The MNA was produced today in the court of Magistrate Sabir Dar, where the public prosecutor and lawyers of the politician presented their arguments.

The court reserved its verdict after hearing arguments of the parties involved.

Related items

After two hours, the court granted the police's request and remanded Latif into their custody for five days.

Latif's arrest

Yesterday, a district and sessions court in Lahore heard the case against Latif in which the prosecutor requested the court for the withdrawal of bail.

The prosecution's case is in accordance with all the requirements of the law, and at this stage, he does not have a basis to obtain bail, the prosecutor said.

A CD of Latif's statement has been sent to forensics.

The court, after hearing the arguments of both the defence and prosecution, initially reserved its judgment. Shortly after, the court withdrew his interim bail and he was arrested from the courtroom.

After Latif's interim bail was dismissed, the police arrested him from the courtroom.

'Anti-state' remarks

Last month, Latif had made a controversial comment which was deemed "anti-Pakistan" by the government and a case was registered against him. Latif had said that if anything happens to PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, "PML-N will not say Pakistan Khappay (we want Pakistan)", unlike Zardari, who had used those words after Benazir Bhutto was assassinated.

Latif's lawyer said a conspiracy is being hatched to assassinate PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz. He said Latif made his comment in the context of this conspiracy.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan to start local production of CanSinoBio's coronavirus vaccine next month

Pakistan to start local production of CanSinoBio's coronavirus vaccine next month
Norway, Iran introduce travel restrictions for Pakistan in fear of Indian coronavirus variant

Norway, Iran introduce travel restrictions for Pakistan in fear of Indian coronavirus variant
Farrukh Habib appointed Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting

Farrukh Habib appointed Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting
UHS VC Dr Javed Akram selected for UK award

UHS VC Dr Javed Akram selected for UK award
PM Imran Khan to discuss expansion of KP style health coverage with Balochistan govt

PM Imran Khan to discuss expansion of KP style health coverage with Balochistan govt
Shahzad Akbar serves legal notice to ex-FIA chief Bashir Memon for slander

Shahzad Akbar serves legal notice to ex-FIA chief Bashir Memon for slander
Punjab govt announces closure of colleges from tomorrow till Eid

Punjab govt announces closure of colleges from tomorrow till Eid
PM Imran Khan, Bill Gates talk about climate change, polio eradication and COVID-19

PM Imran Khan, Bill Gates talk about climate change, polio eradication and COVID-19
Shafqat Mehmood's daughter Tara jumps on the meme bandwagon as Pakistan postpones exams

Shafqat Mehmood's daughter Tara jumps on the meme bandwagon as Pakistan postpones exams
Who are the front-runners in the NA-249 Karachi by-election?

Who are the front-runners in the NA-249 Karachi by-election?
NA-249: Karachi all set to host crucial by-polls tomorrow

NA-249: Karachi all set to host crucial by-polls tomorrow
Maryam Nawaz wants judicial commission to probe ex-DG FIA's claims about PM Imran Khan

Maryam Nawaz wants judicial commission to probe ex-DG FIA's claims about PM Imran Khan

Latest

view all