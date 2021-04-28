PML-N's Javed Latif remanded into police custody for 5 days

PML-N MNA Javed Latif (centre). — File photo

MNA Javed Latif produced in the court of Magistrate Sabir Dar a day after arrest for "anti-state" remarks.

Court grants police 5-day physical remand of Latif.

Last month, the PML-N leader made a controversial comment which was deemed "anti-Pakistan" by the government.

LAHORE: A local court in Lahore has granted police a 5-day physical remand of PML-N MNA Javed Latif.

Latif was arrested a day earlier for "anti-state remarks".

The MNA was produced today in the court of Magistrate Sabir Dar, where the public prosecutor and lawyers of the politician presented their arguments.

The court reserved its verdict after hearing arguments of the parties involved.

After two hours, the court granted the police's request and remanded Latif into their custody for five days.



Latif's arrest

Yesterday, a district and sessions court in Lahore heard the case against Latif in which the prosecutor requested the court for the withdrawal of bail.

The prosecution's case is in accordance with all the requirements of the law, and at this stage, he does not have a basis to obtain bail, the prosecutor said.

A CD of Latif's statement has been sent to forensics.

The court, after hearing the arguments of both the defence and prosecution, initially reserved its judgment. Shortly after, the court withdrew his interim bail and he was arrested from the courtroom.



After Latif's interim bail was dismissed, the police arrested him from the courtroom.

'Anti-state' remarks

Last month, Latif had made a controversial comment which was deemed "anti-Pakistan" by the government and a case was registered against him. Latif had said that if anything happens to PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, "PML-N will not say Pakistan Khappay (we want Pakistan)", unlike Zardari, who had used those words after Benazir Bhutto was assassinated.

Latif's lawyer said a conspiracy is being hatched to assassinate PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz. He said Latif made his comment in the context of this conspiracy.