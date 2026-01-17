Punjab police submit 27-point safety plan to LHC for Basant celebration

Kites are displayed at a local market in Rawalpindi. — Reuters/File

Motorcycles without antennas not allowed in red zones.

Riders, passengers required to wear helmets while travelling.

Only approved cotton thread permitted for kite flying.

The Punjab police have submitted a comprehensive 27-point security plan to the Lahore High Court (LHC) to ensure a safe Basant festival in the city this year.



The measure comes ahead of a limited Basant celebration, allowed only in Lahore on February 6, 7, and 8, while kite flying remains banned across the rest of the province.

The Punjab government issued a notification earlier this month, allowing the Basant celebration in the capital city on the said dates, instructing strict enforcement of the province-wide ban under the Kite Flying Regulations Bill 2025.

As part of the plan, 5,000 free rickshaws will be deployed during the festival to facilitate safe transport across the city.

The plan emphasises that motorcycles without antennas will not be allowed in red zones, and all riders must wear helmets, including passengers.

Meanwhile, only approved cotton thread will be permitted for kite flying, with a strict crackdown on chemical and metallic strings, which pose serious safety risks.

Moreover, quick response teams will remain on standby to handle any emergencies that may arise during the festivities.

The Punjab Home Department has directed all commissioners, deputy commissioners, RPOs, and DPOs to strictly enforce the province-wide ban under the Kite Flying Regulations Bill 2025, warning that any preparation of kites or strings outside the permitted period and area is completely illegal. Manufacturers, suppliers, and participants may face legal action for violations.

All districts have been directed to submit reports to the Home Department confirming the implementation of these measures, ensuring public safety during the festival.

The plan comes in the light of widespread concerns over illegal kite flying in some areas, which has resulted in injuries and casualties to passers-by and poses a serious threat to human life and public safety.