Man accused of sexually abusing over 100 children arrested with accomplice in Karachi

Investigation began after same DNA found in cases six years apart: SP

Says suspect used to take children near Malir River to commit crimes.

Sindh CM seeks daily progress reports, terms such cases unacceptable.

KARACHI: Police have arrested a man accused of sexually abusing over 100 children along with his accomplice in the largest operation of the year.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation East Usman Sadozai said that the prime accused, identified as Imran, was involved in sexually abusing more than 100 boys aged 12 to 13 over several years. His accomplice, Waqas Khan, has also been arrested.

The suspects were arrested from the Tipu Sultan area of the port city on the identification of a victim. Imran was caught along with Waqas while allegedly planning another act.

SP Sadozai said that the Karachi Police had received nine complaints between 2020 and 2025, adding that DNA evidence connected the accused to multiple cases across different districts. The recent investigation was conducted after the same DNA was found in cases separated by six years.

The investigation team led by DIG CIA Muqaddas Haider was formed on January 6, and the suspects were arrested within 11 days of the team's formation.

He said that Imran — a resident of Manzoor Colony and a puncture repairman — used to lure children with his motorcycle and took them near Malir River to commit the crimes.

The police officer also said that the suspect would take children Malir River between 6pm and midnight to commit the offence, adding that the police had been working for a long time to apprehend him.

He said that so far, nine cases have been officially reported, but authorities suspect there may be over 100 incidents linked to the accused.

According to the SP, evidence also linked the second accused to one or two cases. "In one instance, both Imran and Waqas were identified by the victim."

SP Sadozai added that DNA matched in all registered cases, and children in multiple cases were able to identify the accused, confirming their involvement.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah lauded the Karachi Police for arresting the suspects, saying that so far only a few victims have come forward, and directed the investigators to continue searching for the remaining victims.

He directed that the case should be presented in court based strictly on evidence and instructed the Additional IG to provide him with daily progress reports.

"I will not tolerate child abuse cases under any circumstances," he added.

Prime suspect remanded

Later, Mahmoodabad Police produced Imran before the Judicial Magistrate South and sought his 14-day physical remand.

The investigating officer told the magistrate that the suspect's custody is required for further questioning, adding that he had "admitted" during preliminary investigation to attempting abuse of multiple children.

The investigating officer added that there are concerns the suspect may have killed some victims after committing abuse. After hearing the arguments, the Judicial Magistrate South sent the suspect on a three-day physical remand.