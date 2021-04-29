Iftar party: Taimur Jhagra secures bail in coronavirus SOPs violation case

Provincial minister Taimur Jhagra can be seen having iftar in violation of COVID-19 SOPs. Photo: File/Geo.tv

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra as well as the owner and the manager of the private restaurant submitted personal surety bonds securing bail in a case related to the violation of the coronavirus SOPs at an iftar dinner, The News reported on Thursday.



The case against the health minister for violating the coronavirus SOPs was lodged on the complaint of Assistant Commissioner Matani at Sarband Police Station.

“All three are on bail by submitting personal surety bonds,” a police official told the publication.

The case was lodged after the pictures of the event went viral on social media leading to a tirade of criticism for not following the coronavirus protocols.



Jhagra said he would not shy away from the legal process after a case was registered against him for violating the SOPs.

Jhagra clarified that he was invited to a private iftar party where he was only expecting a few close friends.



The health minister said he was unaware of the location of the gathering and the number of people attending.

He added that he was proud that this was a government where a sitting minister was expected to face the law. “I will not shy away from the legal process,” he stated.



The minister landed in hot waters after he was booked for attending a crowded iftar party at a private hotel amid strict coronavirus restrictions in place across the country.

Most of the attendees, including the health minister, did not wear masks and were found violating social distancing rules.