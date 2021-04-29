Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Apr 29 2021
Angelina Jolie says its 'healing' to play 'broken' people that help you 'stand back up'

Thursday Apr 29, 2021

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie is detailing what convinced her to take on her upcoming film Those Who Wish Me Dead.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the Maleficent actor revealed that the human side of the Taylor Sheridan-directorial is what convinced her to take on the project.

"I am drawn to people who have been through something and are broken and then find their way forward and overcome it,” she said.

"As an artist, it's very healing to play people like that. She's been very healing for me, because you just get so broken and then you stand back up,” she added.

The 45-year-old essays the role of a smoke jumper named Hannah Faber, who is dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) following a tragedy for which she thinks she is to blame.

Regarding the film, she said: "On its surface, it feels like a great thriller, a great adventure across an unusual terrain inside a great fire. Underneath it, it's a really emotional film. It's about people who have a great impact on each other and change each other. Emotionally and practically, they go through the fire."

Those Who Wish Me Dead will hit theaters and stream on HBO Max on May 14. 

