Thursday Apr 29 2021
Queen had reservations against Prince William, Kate Middleton engagement

Thursday Apr 29, 2021

While news of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s engagement was well-received, the Queen was thought to have had some reservations.

Royal author Katie Nicholl wrote in her 2011 book The Making of a Royal Romance that the Queen wanted the Duke of Cambridge to pop the question when Kate had established a career.

“Privately she [the Queen] had grave concerns and believed that Kate needed to have a job and an identity in her own right before an engagement was announced.

“She [the Queen] is one of the hardest working royals, despite her age, and that a future member of the royal family was without a full-time job was unacceptable to her.”

A source told the royal author: “Swanning from one five-star holiday resort to another is not the prerequisite for a young woman possibly destined to be Queen.”

