Saturday May 01 2021
By
Sohail Imran

Major changes expected in central contracts of Pakistani cricketers

By
Sohail Imran

Saturday May 01, 2021


Pakistan players celebrating after taking wicket of Zimbabwe batsman.
  • PCB to mull changes in central contracts of cricketers after tour of Zimbabwe.
  • Fast bowler Hassan Ali, all-rounder Faheem Ashraf and spinner Usman Qadir likely to get contracts. 
  • Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain and Fakhar Zaman could be promoted.
  • The cricket board will again make an offer to Mohammad Hafeez.

LAHORE: The management of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to promote several cricketers in the new central contact and add some new players considering their performances in the last year.

According to sources, head coach Misbahul Haq, chief selector Muhammad Waseem, Director International Zakir Khan and PCB Chief Executive Waseem Khan will hold consultations after the Zimbabwe tour.

The current central contracts are going to expire on June 30.

Sources said some new players will be offered a central contract by the cricket board.

Fast bowler Hassan Ali, all-rounder Faheem Ashraf and spinner Usman Qadir are likely to get contracts, while Usman Shinwari and Iftikhar Ahmed may not be considered this time.

Fast bowlers Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain could be promoted to the C category while Fakhar Zaman could be promoted to the B category, but Asad Shafiq Shaun Masood and Haris Sohail are likely to be demoted.

Mohammad Hafeez, who rejected to accept a contract in February when the PCB offered him the C category, will be made an offer again. At the time, Mohammad Rizwan was promoted to the A category, while Fawad Alam was included in the C category.

Read more: Fawad Alam becomes first Asian to convert his four Test 50s into 100s

The left-handed batsman is likely to be given the B category after his stellar performances in recent Test matches.

A proposal is being discussed to move Azhar Ali from A to B as he is playing the longer format only.

Muhammad Nawaz Imran Butt Zahid Mahmood will also be brought under consideration for the central contract.

