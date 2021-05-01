Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Saturday May 01 2021
By
Web Desk

'Fantastic' Fawad Alam becomes first Asian to convert his four Test 50s into 100s

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 01, 2021

Pakistani batsman Fawad Alam celebrates after scoring a century against New Zealand. Photo: Twitter
  • Pakistani ace batsman Fawad Alam has become the first Asian batsman to convert his four Test 50s into 100s in 18 innings.
  • Alam is also the quickest Pakistani to reach his 4th Test 100.
  • The star batsman also holds the world record for the most Test centuries among players with a 100% conversion rate.

HARARE: Pakistani ace batsman Fawad Alam has achieved another milestone becoming the first Asian batsman to convert his four Test 50s into 100s in 18 innings.

Alam is also the quickest Pakistani to reach his 4th Test 100.

"Fantastic Fawad is the first Asian and sixth batsman overall to convert his first four Test 50s into 100s," the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Twitter after the left-handed batsman scored the century in the first Test against Zimbabwe.

Read more: Indian commentator compares Fawad Alam to an 'old Hindi movie hero'

The star batsman also holds the world record for the most Test centuries among players with a 100% conversion rate. He is followed by Ravi Bopara, with three tons and no half-centuries.

“Fawad Alam is the first batsman in 55 years to convert his Test career's first 4 fifties into hundreds. Last was John Edrich in 1966,” according to cricket statistician Mazher Arshad. 

The 35-year-old left-hander smashed a debut hundred in Sri Lanka in 2009 but was discarded after only two more Test and then had to wait for 10 years and 259 days for his next Test, in England last year.

Read more: Pak vs Zim: Fawad Alam's century helps Pakistan close day with lead of nearly 200 runs

‘Great satisfaction’

In a virtual talk with the media, Alam gave thanks to a higher power for his successful return.

"I was nowhere a few years back, so whatever Almighty has given me I am grateful and this knock is a great satisfaction," said Alam, adding that the slow pitch made scoring difficult.

"The ball was not coming onto the bat but when they took the new ball scoring became much easier and when I came to bat the platform was set by the openers," he said.

Fawad Alam’s fourth Test hundred and second on the trot helped Pakistan end day two of the first Test against Zimbabwe with a lead of close to 200 runs.

More From Sports:

BCCI keeping UAE as backup option for T20 Cricket World Cup due to COVID-19

BCCI keeping UAE as backup option for T20 Cricket World Cup due to COVID-19
Lahori bodybuilder Abdul Waheed proves age is just a number

Lahori bodybuilder Abdul Waheed proves age is just a number
Pak vs Zim: Fawad Alam's century helps Pakistan close day with lead of nearly 200 runs

Pak vs Zim: Fawad Alam's century helps Pakistan close day with lead of nearly 200 runs
England cricket team to tour Pakistan for Test series next year, British envoy assures Fawad Chaudhry

England cricket team to tour Pakistan for Test series next year, British envoy assures Fawad Chaudhry
Pak vs Zim: Shaheen Afridi completes 50 Test wickets in same number of matches as Wasim Akram

Pak vs Zim: Shaheen Afridi completes 50 Test wickets in same number of matches as Wasim Akram
Pak vs Zim: Openers give Pakistan good start after Hasan, Shaheen's heroics

Pak vs Zim: Openers give Pakistan good start after Hasan, Shaheen's heroics
Shoaib Akhtar says he enjoyed bowling to Babar Azam when he was a 'child prodigy'

Shoaib Akhtar says he enjoyed bowling to Babar Azam when he was a 'child prodigy'
Pak vs Zim: Babar Azam dismisses criticism, says he decides all matters related to team

Pak vs Zim: Babar Azam dismisses criticism, says he decides all matters related to team
ICC rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan storms into top ten T20I batsmen list

ICC rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan storms into top ten T20I batsmen list
PSL 2021: Australia's Usman Khawaja excited about playing cricket in Pakistan

PSL 2021: Australia's Usman Khawaja excited about playing cricket in Pakistan
Pakistani batsman Babar Azam achieves another milestone

Pakistani batsman Babar Azam achieves another milestone
PSL 6: Guptill, Russell, Shakib to feature in remaining matches

PSL 6: Guptill, Russell, Shakib to feature in remaining matches

Latest

view all