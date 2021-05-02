DJ Khaled shares new video with Justin Bieber

DJ Khaled's new album "Khaled Khaled" features multiple collaborations with top singers and musicians including Justin Bieber.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, DJ shared a video of him welcoming the Canadian singer.

Khaled said nine music videos were in the editing room and he would wondering when he should drop them.

"Khaled Khaled" features guests appearances from heavyweights including JAY-Z, Justin Bieber, Nas, Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone, 21 Savage, Justin Timberlake, Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, DaBaby, Buju Banton, Big Sean, and H.E.R.

Earlier, DJ Khaled released Drake collabs from the LP - Popstar and Greece. The album's highlight can be a collab from JAY-Z and Nas on “Sorry Not Sorry.”