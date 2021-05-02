Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday May 02 2021
DJ Khaled shares new video with Justin Bieber

Sunday May 02, 2021

DJ Khaled's new album "Khaled Khaled" features multiple collaborations with top  singers and musicians including Justin Bieber.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, DJ shared a video of him welcoming the Canadian singer. 

Khaled said nine music videos were in the editing room and he would wondering when he should drop them.

"Khaled Khaled" features  guests appearances from heavyweights including JAY-Z, Justin Bieber, Nas, Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone, 21 Savage, Justin Timberlake, Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, DaBaby, Buju Banton, Big Sean, and H.E.R.

Earlier, DJ Khaled released Drake collabs from the LP - Popstar and Greece. The album's highlight can be a collab from JAY-Z and Nas on “Sorry Not Sorry.”

