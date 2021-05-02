Can't connect right now! retry
world
Sunday May 02 2021
By
Reuters

Large fuel truck fire in Kabul kills seven: officials

By
Reuters

Sunday May 02, 2021

Men walk amidst wreckages of fuel tankers and trucks after an overnight fire, on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan May 2, 2021. — Reuters/Mohammad Ismail

KABUL: Gasoline tanker trucks burst into flames in Kabul overnight, killing at least seven people and starting large fires that caused power cuts to some parts of the Afghan capital, officials said on Sunday.

The tankers were parked in northern Kabul and burst into flames late on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Interior. Fourteen people were injured.

Tariq Arian, the ministry of interior spokesman, said authorities were still investigating how the fire started and did not yet know the cause, but he ruled out a "terrorist incident."

Two security sources had earlier told Reuters they believed it was caused by a Taliban rocket fired in the area. But Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has said they were not involved.

The city remains on high alert, with officials bracing for the possibility of violence erupting over the continued presence of foreign troops in the country.

Afghanistan's Chamber of Commerce spokesman Jan Aqa Naweed said that hundreds of containers that held both fuel and foodstuffs worth millions of dollars had been damaged.


More From World:

Modi's ruling party loses crucial Indian state election

Modi's ruling party loses crucial Indian state election
Pakistan-born professor appointed pro-vice-chancellor of Cambridge University

Pakistan-born professor appointed pro-vice-chancellor of Cambridge University
India reports nearly 400,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day

India reports nearly 400,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day
ISS astronauts return to Earth after 6-month mission on space

ISS astronauts return to Earth after 6-month mission on space
Ontario becomes epicentre of coronavirus pandemic in Canada

Ontario becomes epicentre of coronavirus pandemic in Canada
Maradona care 'deficient and reckless' before death, medical board report finds

Maradona care 'deficient and reckless' before death, medical board report finds
Court asks UK govt to provide halal food to quarantining Pakistanis

Court asks UK govt to provide halal food to quarantining Pakistanis
Serum Institute CEO claims getting threats from 'powerful people' over COVID-19 vaccines

Serum Institute CEO claims getting threats from 'powerful people' over COVID-19 vaccines
Afghan capital on high alert over US failure to meet troop withdrawal 'deadline'

Afghan capital on high alert over US failure to meet troop withdrawal 'deadline'
Indian scientists flag coronavirus mutations that could 'possibly evade immune response'

Indian scientists flag coronavirus mutations that could 'possibly evade immune response'
Scientists explain how India's government ignored warnings amid coronavirus surge

Scientists explain how India's government ignored warnings amid coronavirus surge
India records over 400,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

India records over 400,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Latest

view all