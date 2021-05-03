Can't connect right now! retry
Muslim business tycoon Azim Premji is the most generous man in India

A file photo of Azim Premji. Photo: AFP
  • Azim Premji donated a whopping Rs7,904 crores in 2020.
  • Premji donated 10 times more than Indian billionaires Shiv Nadar, Mukesh Ambani.
  • As per calculations, Premji donated Rs22 crores per day in 2020.

Indian Muslim business tycoon Azim Premji donated 10 times more money than billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Shiv Nadar in 2020, as per a report. 

With an impressive donation of Rs7,904 crores, Wipro founder and chairman Premji and his family topped the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2020. 

This means that Premji donated an astounding Rs22 crores per day last year, according to the calculations. 

Shiv Nadar, founder chairman of HCL Technologies, and Mukesh Ambani, chairman, Reliance Industries, follow behind Premji in the list. 

Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman, Aditya Birla Group was in the fourth spot, while Anil Agarwal, chairman, Vedanta Group came in fifth, EdelGive Foundation said in a statement. 

The Azim Premji Endowment Fund owns 13.6% of the IT Czar's shareholding in Wipro and receives all the money earned from promoter shares. 

As India struggled with the coronavirus infection by reporting huge numbers, putting its health system under immense strain, the Azim Premji Foundation committed ₹1,000 crores for tackling the pandemic. 

The foundation also pledged ₹100 crores from Wipro and ₹25 crores from Wipro Enterprises, making it a total of ₹1,125 crores in donations.

These are not the only donations made by the foundation, as Wipro frequently conducts its corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities and the Azim Premji Foundation also carries out philanthropic activities. 

Saudi Arabia will allow 'immunised' citizens to travel from May 17

Large fuel truck fire in Kabul kills seven: officials

Modi's ruling party loses crucial Indian state election

Pakistan-born professor appointed pro-vice-chancellor of Cambridge University

India reports nearly 400,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day

ISS astronauts return to Earth after 6-month mission on space

Ontario becomes epicentre of coronavirus pandemic in Canada

Maradona care 'deficient and reckless' before death, medical board report finds

Court asks UK govt to provide halal food to quarantining Pakistanis

Serum Institute CEO claims getting threats from 'powerful people' over COVID-19 vaccines

Afghan capital on high alert over US failure to meet troop withdrawal 'deadline'

Indian scientists flag coronavirus mutations that could 'possibly evade immune response'

