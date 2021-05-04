Pakistan reports less than 4,000 coronavirus daily-infections after almost a month

Tuesday May 04, 2021
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 3,377 new coronavirus infections, taking the total caseload to 834,146 countrywide, according to the data provided by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday.
The country last reported 3,953 new coronavirus infections on April 24.
At least 161 new deaths have taken the country's death toll to 18,310. Most deaths in the country were reported in Punjab followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The positivity rate of coronavirus cases stands at 8.9%.
Read more: Pakistan's coronavirus death toll below 100 for first time since April 25
The number of active cases stands at 86,151, with the nationwide recoveries rising to 733,062.
Punjab remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic both in terms of cases reported as well as deaths followed by Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.
To date, 306,929 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 308,529 in Sindh, 286,521 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 22,664 in Balochistan, 76,492 in Islamabad, 17,397 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,330 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Furthermore, 8,683 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab, 4,678 in Sindh, 3,423 in KP, 239 in Balochistan, 693 in Islamabad, 487 in Azad Kashmir, and 107 in GB.