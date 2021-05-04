Close up: Saudi govt releases new, detailed pictures of Hajr-e-Aswad

Can't connect right now! retry
MAKKAH: The Saudi Arabian government has released new high-resolution pictures of the Hajr-e-Aswad (sacred Black Stone of the Holy Ka’aba) taken by the Engineering Studies Department of the Reasah Alharmain through Focus Stack Panorama technology.

According to a Saudi official, the images are up to 49,000 megapixels and it took 50 working hours to process the 1,050 photos.

Pictures released by the Reasah Alharmain.

The scared stone is situated in the eastern corner of the Ka'aba from the outside. It is the starting and ending point of the Circumambulation.

The eastern corner of Ka'aba.

The reddish-black stone is oval-shaped and 30cm in size.

A close up picture of Hajr-e-Aswad.

The official said the Black Stone is a “piece of Jannah and the first-ever high-resolution pictures reflect how beautiful paradise would be...”

Meanwhile, female workers have also been appointed by the authorities to serve at the Grand Mosque.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has appointed an estimated 1,500 females in its different departments. Their duties are to serve the female worshippers who come to visit and pray at the Holy Ka'aba. 

A total of 600 women have been recruited in the Technical and Service Affairs Agency. The rest of the female staff has been deployed in other departments of the presidency such as electric vehicles, Zamzam watering unit, guidance and intellectual affairs, administrative affairs, public relations, media and communication and the General Department of Internal Auditing.

