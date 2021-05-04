Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday May 04 2021
Anna Faris details the marital issues she faced with ex Chris Pratt

Tuesday May 04, 2021

Anna Faris said that even some of her and Chris Pratt’s closest friends were unaware of the problems

American actor Anna Faris is opening up about her split from ex-husband and actor Chris Pratt and how they kept their issues a secret.

Speaking to Rachel Bilson on her podcast, Anna Faris is Unqualified, the Mom actor, 44, said that even some of her and Pratt’s closest friends were unaware of the problems they were facing in their marriage.

“For me, I think after every breakup, at some point I realize that there were a lot of things I ignored that I really shouldn’t have,” explained Faris.

“I think it stunted me in a lot of ways. One of them being that I never talked about any issues, so to the people, even who I was closest to, I’m sure things were more transparent with my relationship with [first husband] Ben [Indra], but with Chris, I think that we both protected that imagery even within our close circles,” she said.

She went on to share a story of a caller on her podcast who asked about ending an engagement.

“I really feel like calling off an engagement is a smarter, stronger, braver move than what I did. Which was like, well, I guess everyone is expecting this, so let’s just go through with it,” she said. 

