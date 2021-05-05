PP-84 by-election: Khushab goes to the polls after PML-N MPA's death

Residents of Khushab in Punjab's Sargodha district will be exercising their right to franchise today as they head to the polls to vote their preferred candidate in to the PP-84 Punjab Assembly seat.



The seat was left vacant after the death of PML-N MPA Malik Muhammad Waris Kallu, who died on March 12 from COVID-19.

The government by way of preparations, formed 10 teams that will monitor the electoral process all the way to the announcement of the results.

The PML-N, PTI and PPP are among the parties contesting the poll.

"Fool-proof security arrangements"

Election Commissioner Punjab Ghulam Israr Khan has urged the voters to come and exercise their right without any fear.

"Fool-proof security arrangements have been made and voters should abide by the COVID-19 SOPs."

Commissioner Sargodha Division Dr Farah Masood and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Ashfaq Khan visited Khushab district on Monday and reviewed security arrangements for the by-election.



Candidates for PP-84 by-elections (L-R, clockwise): Sardar Ali Hussain Khan Baloch (PTI), Moazzam Sher Kallo (PML-N), Ghulam Habib Ahmed (PPP), Amjad Raza Gujjar (Independent) and Sahibzada Asghar Ali Tahiri (Independent).

Both the officers visited the Returning Officer's Sub Office in Roda.

DC Khushab Musarat Jabeen and DPO Khushab Muhammad Naveed were also present.

The RPO directed the DPO and DC to ensure security and smooth conduct of elections throughout the constituency and safe delivery of ballot boxes and other election materials at the polling booths.

He also stressed on the observance of all standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Election Commission.

The by-poll will be held across 229 polling stations, featuring 666 polling booths — 344 for male and 322 for female voters.

The total registered voters amount to 292,687 of which 155,104 are male and 137,583 female.