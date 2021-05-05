Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday May 05 2021
Disney's another first: Real-life lightsaber unveiled

Wednesday May 05, 2021

Do you like to hold the lightsaber in your hand as shown in the Disney movies where heroes fight the evil forces with the help of light-emitting flashing swords?

It is a dream of all children and adults alike to carry the weapon ever since "Star Wars" premiered in 1977.

The elegant weapon is one of the most famous props in cinematic history and pop culture. Disney has come up with a "real" one - a real-life lightsaber.

On Tuesday, May 4 - a day that is known as Star Wars Day, Disney Parks released a very short [13-second] clip of a working lightsaber. 

The clip shows a Disney performer dressed as the "Star Wars" hero Rey who turns on a lightsaber, with a solid, retractable blade of light. It is an original lightsaber, not a creative work of a visual effect or a camera trick.

The device was created by the company's Imagineers — designers of Disney's parks, rides, gadgets and hotels. Though the weapon is not for sale, Disney fans can see it in action at Disney's new "Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser," an immersive Disney hotel that will open in 2022.

"Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World Resort will take you to a galaxy far, far away starting in 2022 for an all-immersive, two-night vacation experience that goes beyond anything Disney has ever created before," says Disney Park while introducing the recreational facility.

"Watching that lightsaber activate right before your eyes will be just one of the countless ways that, from the moment you arrive to the moment you depart, you'll be plunged into a Star Wars story where your decisions and actions — or even the casual conversations you may have — determine how your personal journey unfolds," Disney Parks said in a blog post on Tuesday.

