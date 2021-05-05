Grade 9,11 students may get promoted to next classes without exams: report

File photo of students attempting exams.

Authorities are considering possibilities to promote grade 9 and 11 students without examinations.



This was discussed during the Steering Committee of the Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) on Tuesday.



IBCC is also considering to shorten the exams by taking optional exams instead of compulsory ones.



KARACHI: Given the rising coronavirus cases across the country, authorities are considering possibilities to promote grade 9 and 11 students without examinations, The News reported on Wednesday.

During an online meeting of the Steering Committee of the Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC), a proposal was considered to shorten the exams by taking optional exams instead of compulsory ones.

The meeting was conducted under the chairmanship of Dr Nazim Jiva, Chairman of Aga Khan Board and Head of the Steering Committee.

Secretary IBCC Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah, Chairman Intermediate Board Karachi Dr Saeeduddin, Chairperson of Sargodha Board of Education Dr Kausar Raees, Chairman of Kohat Board Dr Shaukat Hayat, and Chairman of Federal Board Dr Qaiser Alam participated in the meeting.

However, the meeting was also informed that it is possible in the science category, but in the arts, it will be difficult as there are many optional subjects.

Therefore, it is better to take Class-10 and Class-12 exams while students of Class-9 and Class-11 are sent to the next classes without exams.



In the meeting, it was discussed that if the IBCC agreed to the proposal to conduct the 10th and 12th class examinations, then the matter would be referred to the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference for final approval, and later it would be fully implemented.

The meeting was informed that Sindh has completed its preparations for the examinations in the context of the decision of the Provincial Steering Committee, under which 50% of questions will consist of objectives while 30% short and 20% detailed answers.

Last month, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan had announced that as per the suggestion of the NCOC, all board exams have been postponed till June 15 given the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country.

The minister and the SAPM were holding a press conference related to Cambridge exam centres as well as the overall situation of infections in the country after attending a special session of the NCOC.