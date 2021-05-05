Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday May 05 2021
By
Zahid Gishkori

FIA report says number of complaints related to harassment, blasphemy increasing

By
Zahid Gishkori

Wednesday May 05, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The number of complaints related to harassment, anti-government posts, blasphemy and pornography has been increasing steadily in the country, according to a report compiled by the Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The cybercrime wing, in a recent report seen by Geo News, shared that it is receiving 260 complaints on a daily basis seen.

The report states the agency received a total of 160,000 complaints in three years. The FIA said complaints about anti-government and anti-religion posts, fake accounts, blasphemous posts and child pornography have seen a rise over the years. 

In 2020, the document said, more than 94,000 complaints were received out of which 50,000 are still pending.

Breaking the data down, the FIA said it received 22,300 complaints on harassment, 48,000 related to financial fraud, 1,479 on anti-religious activities and 1,467 complaints related to blasphemy. 

It added that Lahore received the highest number of 36,700 complaints followed by Karachi and Islamabad, with 23,000 and 20,00 complaints respectively.

The report stated the cybercrime wing also received 42,300 complaints about Facebook and 17,500 complaints about WhatsApp.

