pakistan
Thursday May 06 2021
By
OCOur Correspondent

Would never give statement against PM Imran Khan: Balochistan governor

By
OCOur Correspondent

Thursday May 06, 2021

  • Balochistan Governor Justice (retired) Amanullah Khan Yasinzai says statemnets being attributed to him by media are "false and fabricated".
  • Says he has given no interview to any TV channel or newspaper.
  • "I respect Prime Minister Imran Khan from the bottom of my heart," says Yasinzai.

Balochistan Governor Justice (retired) Amanullah Khan Yasinzai says media reports of a statement against Prime Minister Imran Khan which is being attributed to him are "false and fabricated".

Yasinzai said he did not speak to anyone and did not give an interview to any TV channel or newspaper.

He said he doesn't have any connection with statements attributed to him that are being made and spread deliberately.

Read more: PM Imran Khan asks Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai to step down

"I respect Prime Minister Imran Khan from the bottom of my heart, I can't even think or dream of giving such a statement [about PM Khan]," Yasinzai said.

His clarification comes a few days after PM Khan had asked the Balochistan governor to resign. 

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan had asked the Governor of Balochistan, retired Justice Amanullah Khan Yasinzai to step down from his post. Yasinzai had reportedly refused to resign.

PM Imran Khan's letter to Justice Amanullah Khan Yasinzai 

According to Geo News, the premier wrote a letter to Yasinzai in which he said that he wants to appoint someone else in his place.

In his letter, a copy of which is available with Geo News, the premier wrote that he wanted to meet Yasinzai in person but couldn't do so due to COVID-19.

Read more: Why was the Balochistan governor asked to resign?

"It has been a pleasure [working] with you, striving for the creation of a welfare state, and especially looking after the people of the province of Balochistan," the premier wrote in the letter.

"However, given the current political situation, dexterity and deftness are needed at this juncture for a delicate balancing act to simultaneously ensure political inclusion and fulfilment of our commitment towards the people of Pakistan."

"Above in view, I intend to appoint a new governor in Balochistan and would, therefore, request you to resign.

"This, of course, does not in any way reflect adversely on your competence or performance. It is just that the transformed political challenges Pakistan faces at present require, I believe, a change."

Yasinzai's appointment

The federal government had appointed Yasinzai as Balochistan's governor on October 3, 2018.

President Arif Alvi had signed the summary of Yasinzai's appointment on the advice of the prime minister.

Read more: Balochistan govt allies, several BAP members demand Jam Kamal's replacement: sources

Yasinzai's nomination came after the resignation of Mohammad Khan Achakzai as the governor.

Yasinzai was born on August 7, 1954, and was appointed a judge in the Balochistan High Court on January 27, 1997.

He became the BHC chief justice on September 14, 2005, and continued until August 5, 2009.

Who will be the next Balochistan governor?

Sources told Geo News that the Prime Minister wants to appoint Zahoor Agha to the post.

Meanwhile, the Balochistan Awami Party has finalised the name of Senator Naseebullah Baazi for the post.

According to sources, PTI Balochistan MPs, during a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Quetta yesterday, had demanded the replacement of Yasinzai.

The names under consideration by Balochistan members of the parliament for the governor's post include PTI's provincial president Dr Munir Baloch, party leader Humayun Jogezai, and Zahoor Agha.

