Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Apr 30 2021
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

PM Imran Khan asks Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai to step down

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Friday Apr 30, 2021

  • PM Imran Khan asks Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai to resign from his post.
  • In a letter, PM says he wishes to appoint someone else as the political situation in the country requires "dexterity and deftness".
  • Says decision does not reflect adversely on Yasinzai's competence or performance.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked the Governor of Balochistan, retired Justice Amanullah Khan Yasinzai to step down from his post.

According to Geo News, the premier wrote a letter to Yasinzai in which he said that he wants to appoint someone else in his place.

In his letter, a copy of which is available with Geo News, the premier wrote that he wanted to meet Yasinzai in person but couldn't do so due to COVID-19.

"It has been a pleasure [working] with you, striving for the creation of a welfare state, and especially looking after the people of the province of Balochistan," the premier wrote in the letter.

"However, given the current political situation, dexterity and deftness are needed at this juncture for a delicate balancing act to simultaneously ensure political inclusion and fulfilment of our commitment towards the people of Pakistan."

"Above in view, I intend to appoint a new governor in Balochistan and would, therefore, request you to resign.

"This, of course, does not in any way reflect adversely on your competence or performance. It is just that the transformed political challenges Pakistan faces at present require, I believe, a change."

Sources told Geo News that the Prime Minister would finalise the name for the new governor of Balochistan on Monday, adding that the premier wants to appoint Zahoor Agha to the post.

Meanwhile, the Balochistan Awami Party has finalised the name of Senator Naseebullah Baazi for the post.

According to sources, PTI Balochistan MPs, during a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Quetta yesterday, had demanded the replacement of Yasinzai.

The names under consideration by Balochistan members of the parliament for the governor's post include PTI's provincial president Dr Munir Baloch, party leader Humayun Jogezai, and Zahoor Agha.

Yasinzai's appointment

The federal government had appointed Yasinzai as Balochistan's governor on October 3, 2018.

President Arif Alvi had signed the summary of Yasinzai's appointment on the advice of the prime minister. 

Yasinzai's nomination came after the resignation of Mohammad Khan Achakzai as the governor.

Yasinzai was born on August 7, 1954, and was appointed a judge in the Balochistan High Court on January 27, 1997.

He became the BHC chief justice on September 14, 2005, and continued until August 5, 2009.

More From Pakistan:

Karachi Traffic Police will now patrol roads on bicycles

Karachi Traffic Police will now patrol roads on bicycles
Pakistan explores ways to deepen economic ties with Hungary during visit by trade minister

Pakistan explores ways to deepen economic ties with Hungary during visit by trade minister
Prime Minister Imran Khan pays tribute to services of late mountaineer Ali Sadpara

Prime Minister Imran Khan pays tribute to services of late mountaineer Ali Sadpara
Govt not to increase petrol price in May: Finance Ministry

Govt not to increase petrol price in May: Finance Ministry
After UK, South African and Brazilian variants have entered Sindh: Dr Azra Pechuho

After UK, South African and Brazilian variants have entered Sindh: Dr Azra Pechuho
Pakistan awards first PhD in nursing

Pakistan awards first PhD in nursing
Singapore bans Pakistani travellers from transiting or entering country

Singapore bans Pakistani travellers from transiting or entering country
Bilawal demands president, law minister resign over 'false reference' against Justice Isa

Bilawal demands president, law minister resign over 'false reference' against Justice Isa
PM Imran Khan announces mega development package worth Rs370bn for Gilgit-Baltistan

PM Imran Khan announces mega development package worth Rs370bn for Gilgit-Baltistan
EU parliament wants Pakistan's GSP plus status reviewed

EU parliament wants Pakistan's GSP plus status reviewed
UHS announces results of MBBS Second Professional Annual Examinations

UHS announces results of MBBS Second Professional Annual Examinations
PPP held system hostage for sake of one seat: Fawad Chaudhry on NA-249 by-election

PPP held system hostage for sake of one seat: Fawad Chaudhry on NA-249 by-election

Latest

view all