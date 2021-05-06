Karachi's coronavirus infection rate shoots up to 14%

A resident wearing a protective mask walks past Pakistan Army soldiers on patrol to enforce coronavirus disease (COVID-19) safety protocols in Karachi, Pakistan April 28, 2021. — Reuters/File

Karachi's coronavirus infection rate shot up to 14.32% in the last 24 hours, prompting the Sindh government to tighten the already imposed restrictions in place to curb the spread of the virus.

In light of the increasing number of cases, Karachi's district administration sealed 64 shops, arrested seven persons, and warned 369, a statement from the chief minister's house said Thursday.

“People do not understand [gravity] the situation,” Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said.

The chief minister, on the advice of the experts and members of the task force, has decided that from Friday all shops, including grocery stores, would be closed after 6pm.



The decision came during a meeting chaired by CM Shah, with provincial minister and advisers Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani, Murtaza Wahab, Qasim Siraj Soomro, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, IG Sindh Mushtaq Maher, and other concerned officials in attendance.

Restaurants will now not be able to offer takeaways after iftar, but they will be allowed to offer home delivery service.

Closing recreational places

CM Shah, while announcing all recreational places, including Sea View, Hawksbay, and others would be closed to the public, said after Sunday, more strict measures would be taken to keep the people of the province restricted within their homes.

Vaccine supply

The chief minister also directed the health department to start giving vaccines to private hospitals with the direction to administer them free of cost.

The meeting proposed the chief minister speak to the federal government regarding banning passenger train services for the upcoming Eid holidays.

International passengers

The meeting was told that in the last 24 hours 1,239 passengers had arrived at Jinnah terminal. Out of them, five tested positive and have shifted to a quarantine centre.





More to follow.

