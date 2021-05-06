Session courts can now hear rape cases

A judge holding a gavel. — File photo

President Alvi approves appointment of 13 judges in LHC

He also approves hiring two additional judges in BHC.

President relaxes prisoners’ sentences on occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

President Arif Alvi on Thursday promulgated an ordinance that has given the authority to session courts to hear rape cases.

The president has permitted session courts to hear rape cases till the establishment of special courts after consultations with the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

The president, on Prime Minister Imran Khan's advice, approved a summary to hire several judges in Lahore and Balochistan High Courts.

The president greenlit the summary for appointing two additional judges in BHC and 13 judges in LHC.

President also Alvi approved the relaxation of prisoners’ sentences on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and reduced the sentences for several crimes by 90 days.



However, the relaxations will not apply to prisoners convicted of serious crimes.