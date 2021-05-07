Can't connect right now! retry
Friday May 07 2021
BTS's J-Hope donates massive amount to child violence victims

Friday May 07, 2021

BTS’s J-Hope donates massive amount to child violence victims

BTS J-Hope recently warmed the hearts of fans with his recent donation to child violence victims in East Africa.

The donation was made to a Seoul-based organization titled One Stop Center in Tanzania that aims to provide "treatment, legal support and counseling, assistance in collecting evidence, and assistance in filing reports” to victims of abuse and violence.

News of J-Hope’s donation was brought forward in a statement by ChildFund Korea and it read, “In light of Children's Day, J-Hope donated 100 million won for the support of children in Tanzania exposed to violence.”

The organization even published J-Hope’s thoughts on the recent donation and revealed, “Many people around the world are suffering from COVID-19. I came to support children overseas following the support of domestic children in hopes that the warmth of sharing could reach them in the nooks of the world.”

