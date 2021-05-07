Karachi man injured in shooting incident succumbs to wounds a day later

A man injured in a firing incident a day earlier on Karachi's MT Khan Road succumbed to his wounds on Friday.

According to an initial probe by police, the incident "appears to be a case of suicide rather than a shooting incident".

Law enforcement officials recovered the victim's car, a weapon and an empty casing from the site of the incident.

The victim's family has agreed to an autopsy but does not wish to drag the probe any further, police said.

Police claimed that the CCTV footage obtained from the day of the incident points towards a suicide.

"There was no evidence that showed it to be a case of street crime," they added.