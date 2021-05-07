Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday May 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Karachi man injured in shooting incident succumbs to wounds a day later

By
Web Desk

Friday May 07, 2021

A man injured in a firing incident a day earlier on Karachi's MT Khan Road succumbed to his wounds on Friday.

According to an initial probe by police, the incident "appears to be a case of suicide rather than a shooting incident".

Law enforcement officials recovered the victim's car, a weapon and an empty casing from the site of the incident.

The victim's family has agreed to an autopsy but does not wish to drag the probe any further, police said.

Police claimed that the CCTV footage obtained from the day of the incident points towards a suicide.

"There was no evidence that showed it to be a case of street crime," they added.

More From Pakistan:

Sindh announces to appoint 37,000 teachers

Sindh announces to appoint 37,000 teachers
Swabi's coronavirus positivity ratio reaches 50%

Swabi's coronavirus positivity ratio reaches 50%
Defying COVID-19 protocols, Pakistani traders vow to keep businesses running till chand raat

Defying COVID-19 protocols, Pakistani traders vow to keep businesses running till chand raat
UHS announces results for BDS third year

UHS announces results for BDS third year
SHC orders halting anti-encroachment operation along Gujjar, Orangi nullahs

SHC orders halting anti-encroachment operation along Gujjar, Orangi nullahs
Weekly inflation increases by 0.50%: PBS

Weekly inflation increases by 0.50%: PBS
Karachi's weather to remain hot; temperature expected to go up to 38°C

Karachi's weather to remain hot; temperature expected to go up to 38°C
Shahbaz Sharif permitted to fly abroad for medical treatment

Shahbaz Sharif permitted to fly abroad for medical treatment
Pakistan Army receives second batch of coronavirus vaccine from Chinese military

Pakistan Army receives second batch of coronavirus vaccine from Chinese military
Is the patwari culture making a comeback in Punjab?

Is the patwari culture making a comeback in Punjab?
Sindh announces public holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr

Sindh announces public holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr
In meeting with Gen Bajwa, Saudi crown prince acknowledges Pakistan's role towards peace

In meeting with Gen Bajwa, Saudi crown prince acknowledges Pakistan's role towards peace

Latest

view all