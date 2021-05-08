Shahid Afridi’s fatherly advice for parents

Former Pakistani captain Shahid Khan Afridi is not only famous for his hit and miss sixes and spectacular game but he is also known for his fatherly affection and family values especially when it comes to his daughters.



The star cricketer recently shared a delightful video on his Instagram with his youngest daughter.

In the video, the little one can be seen praying and responding to the holy verses aired on the television.

"The best thing a parent can do for their child is to spend time with them, nurture them and watch them grow, regardless of their gender. Feeling blessed to be spending time with mine through life’s journey, and cherish small moments, just like this, Alhamdulillah!" Afridi penned a long emotional post on the photo-sharing app.

This year in February, Afridi celebrated his youngest daughter Arwa's first birthday.

Afridi, who has five daughters, said that the arrival of the youngest one has brought his family "so much happiness in such a short time".

The cricketer prayed that all his children get "best of everything" as he shared multiple pictures of him with his daughter at the birthday celebrations.