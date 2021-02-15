Can't connect right now! retry
Shahid Afridi wishes daughter Arwa on first birthday

Monday Feb 15, 2021

Shahid Afridi with his youngest daughter Arwa.

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi late Sunday wished his youngest daughter Arwa on her first birthday. 

"Happy 1st Birthday to the youngest of my girls, Arwa," said the former Pakistan allrounder on Instagram.

Afridi, who has five daughters, said that the arrival of the youngest one has brought his family "so much happiness in such a short time". 

The cricketer prayed that all his children get "best of everything" as he shared multiple pictures of him with his daughter at the birthday celebrations. 

