Eid-ul-Fitr in Pakistan: Ruet-e-Hilal committee to meet Wednesday for sighting of moon

Saturday May 08, 2021
ISLAMABAD: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on Wednesday — the 29th of Ramadan — to sight the Eid-ul-Fitr moon, the body said in a statement on Saturday.
The meeting will take place in Islamabad with Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad presiding over it, the statement said.
The meetings of zonal committees would take place in their respective areas, while the central committee would gather witnesses from across the country.
Meanwhile, the metrological department said the birth of the Shawwal moon will take place after 12:00am on May 12.
"There is no chance that the Shawwal moon will be sighted on Wednesday," it said.