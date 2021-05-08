Can't connect right now! retry
Eid-ul-Fitr in Pakistan: Ruet-e-Hilal committee to meet Wednesday for sighting of moon

Saturday May 08, 2021

In this picture taken on May 3, 2021, Muslims offer a prayer at the Grand Faisal Mosque in Islamabad amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. — AFP/File

  • Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to hold meeting in Islamabad.
  • Committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir to preside over it.
  • Meetings of zonal committees to take place in their respective areas.

ISLAMABAD: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on Wednesday — the 29th of Ramadan — to sight the Eid-ul-Fitr moon, the body said in a statement on Saturday.

The meeting will take place in Islamabad with Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad presiding over it, the statement said.

The meetings of zonal committees would take place in their respective areas, while the central committee would gather witnesses from across the country.

Meanwhile, the metrological department said the birth of the Shawwal moon will take place after 12:00am on May 12.

"There is no chance that the Shawwal moon will be sighted on Wednesday," it said.

