Sunday May 09 2021
Scarlett Johansson calls for Hollywood to distance itself from ‘sexist’ HFPA

Sunday May 09, 2021

Hollywood A-lister Scarlett Johansson is the latest star to speak out against the organization behind the Golden Globes.

Following the many accusations it has been facing over lack of diversity, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has been catching flak from a number of industry bigwigs after it admitted in February to having no black members.

The Black Widow star joined a number of stars in lambasting the association, and labelling it as “an organization that was legitimized by the likes of Harvey Weinstein to amass momentum for Academy recognition.”

She further said, in a statement issued to Variety, that being someone who has her film to promote, HFPA press conferences and award show appearances have “often meant facing sexist questions and remarks by certain HFPA members that bordered on sexual harassment.”

“Unless there is necessary fundamental reform within the organization, I believe it is time that we take a step back from the HFPA,” she said in her statement.

