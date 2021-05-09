Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday May 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Kate Middleton to 'fill void' left by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 09, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from the royal family left a void in the palace.

The couple played a key role in appealing to the younger generations as they were more likable.

However, their exit means that Prince William and Kate Middleton now have to bear the task of filling that void through their latest social media venture, their YouTube channel.

Royal author Omid Scobie spoke on Heir Pod podcast saying that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are looking to keep a “personal connection” with their younger audiences like Prince Harry and Meghan did.

"I think Kensington Palace have really shied away from calling it a re-brand of sorts but this is clearly a very obvious attempt, at the very least, to seem within reach, a bit more personal, more accessible.

"This is a side of the Cambridges I think we’ll see more of over the current years ahead.

"When we look at the current line up of working Royals, it is slim.

"Above them are very big boots to fill, so really it’s up to the Cambridges to keep that personal connection with the public, not just in the UK but around the world.

"Harry and Meghan left quite a big void when it came to reaching out to younger audiences.

"And I think that it’s now up to the Cambridges to really try and reach that - and I think modernising their social media presence is certainly a good start."

More From Entertainment:

Amy Winehouse's family to auction star's clothes on 10th death anniversary

Amy Winehouse's family to auction star's clothes on 10th death anniversary
'Obscenely rich' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted over asking fans for donations

'Obscenely rich' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted over asking fans for donations

Scarlett Johansson calls for Hollywood to distance itself from ‘sexist’ HFPA

Scarlett Johansson calls for Hollywood to distance itself from ‘sexist’ HFPA
Long-withheld file on Kurt Cobain’s death released by FBI

Long-withheld file on Kurt Cobain’s death released by FBI
Princes William and Harry’s friend speaks out about their royal feud

Princes William and Harry’s friend speaks out about their royal feud

Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson is cheering for Meghan Markle

Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson is cheering for Meghan Markle
Gal Gadot details how ‘Justice League’ director Joss Whedon threatened her career

Gal Gadot details how ‘Justice League’ director Joss Whedon threatened her career
Elon Musk pokes fun at himself during ‘Saturday Night Live’ hosting debut

Elon Musk pokes fun at himself during ‘Saturday Night Live’ hosting debut

Prince Harry wants ‘equitable’ COVID vaccine distribution globally

Prince Harry wants ‘equitable’ COVID vaccine distribution globally

Meghan Markle talks about daughter in first TV appearance since Oprah interview

Meghan Markle talks about daughter in first TV appearance since Oprah interview
Jennifer Lopez gives cute sneak peek at rehearsals for ‘Vax Live’ concert

Jennifer Lopez gives cute sneak peek at rehearsals for ‘Vax Live’ concert
Khloe Kardashian wanted KUWTK show to continue

Khloe Kardashian wanted KUWTK show to continue

Latest

view all