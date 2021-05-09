PM Imran Khan to perform Umrah, meet Imam-e-Kaaba today

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in an earlier picture, performs Umrah with his wife. Photo: PM's Office Twitter account

Prime Minister Imran Khan will perform Umrah today (Sunday) and meet the Imam-e-Kaaba, as he travels to the holy city of Makkah today on his official Saudi Arabia tour.

This was revealed by Senator Faisal Javed Khan, who informed people on social media that he was travelling with the prime minister for Makkah where they are to perform the holy rituals.

As per the tweet from Javed, the prime minister will also hold meetings with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) secretary-general and the head of the Muslim World League.

He will also meet the Imam-e-Kaaba after performing Umrah.

"He will then address a Roshan Digital Account event in Jeddah," tweeted Javed.

PM Imran Khan pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH) in Madinah

A day earlier, the prime minister paid his respects at the Roza-e-Rasool (Peace be Upon Him), hours after he landed in Saudi Arabia's Madinah city.

"Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI at Aqdam e Aaliya, while he's in Madina to pay respect at Roza E Rasoolﷺ," the PM's Office had said in a statement issued on Twitter.

Earlier, Governor of Madinah, Amir Faisal bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, had received the prime minister upon arrival, the PM's Office had said.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman, Senator Faisal Javed Khan, and Food Minister Punjab Aleem Khan accompanied the premier.

Special Assistant to PM on Political Communications Dr Shahbaz Gill and Special Representative of the Prime Minister for Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi are also part of the delegation.