Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday May 09 2021
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

PM Imran Khan to perform Umrah, meet Imam-e-Kaaba today

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Sunday May 09, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in an earlier picture, performs Umrah with his wife. Photo: PM's Office Twitter account 

Prime Minister Imran Khan will perform Umrah today (Sunday) and meet the Imam-e-Kaaba, as he travels to the holy city of Makkah today on his official Saudi Arabia tour. 

This was revealed by Senator Faisal Javed Khan, who informed people on social media that he was travelling with the prime minister for Makkah where they are to perform the holy rituals. 

As per the tweet from Javed, the prime minister will also hold meetings with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) secretary-general and the head of the Muslim World League. 

He will also meet the Imam-e-Kaaba after performing Umrah. 

"He will then address a Roshan Digital Account event in Jeddah," tweeted Javed. 

PM Imran Khan pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH) in Madinah

A day earlier, the prime minister paid his respects at the Roza-e-Rasool (Peace be Upon Him), hours after he landed in Saudi Arabia's Madinah city.

"Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI at Aqdam e Aaliya, while he's in Madina to pay respect at Roza E Rasoolﷺ," the PM's Office had said in a statement issued on Twitter.

Earlier, Governor of Madinah, Amir Faisal bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, had received the prime minister upon arrival, the PM's Office had said.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman, Senator Faisal Javed Khan, and Food Minister Punjab Aleem Khan accompanied the premier.

Special Assistant to PM on Political Communications Dr Shahbaz Gill and Special Representative of the Prime Minister for Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi are also part of the delegation.

More From Pakistan:

'Truth has prevailed': Bilawal Bhutto congratulates PPP on NA-249 victory

'Truth has prevailed': Bilawal Bhutto congratulates PPP on NA-249 victory
DG health services rejects concerns regarding coronavirus vaccines in Pakistan

DG health services rejects concerns regarding coronavirus vaccines in Pakistan
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expected to visit Pakistan after Eid

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expected to visit Pakistan after Eid
Eid moon to be sighted in Pakistan on May 13 as per Ruet app: Fawad Chaudhry

Eid moon to be sighted in Pakistan on May 13 as per Ruet app: Fawad Chaudhry
Pakistan denounces horrifying attacks that targeted Kabul school

Pakistan denounces horrifying attacks that targeted Kabul school
'Historical u-turn': PML-N flays govt over FM Qureshi's Article 370 statement

'Historical u-turn': PML-N flays govt over FM Qureshi's Article 370 statement
Pakistan reports over 3,700 new infections over past 24 hours

Pakistan reports over 3,700 new infections over past 24 hours
Karachi: Online banking suffers, ATMs report connectivity issues as Eid approaches

Karachi: Online banking suffers, ATMs report connectivity issues as Eid approaches
Shoppers flock to Karachi markets on last day of Eid shopping

Shoppers flock to Karachi markets on last day of Eid shopping
NA-249 recount finds PPP victor by greater margin

NA-249 recount finds PPP victor by greater margin
Pakistani woman claims UK quarantine hotel refused to provide fridge to store diabetes medicine

Pakistani woman claims UK quarantine hotel refused to provide fridge to store diabetes medicine
Eid-ul-Fitr in Pakistan: Ruet-e-Hilal committee to meet Wednesday for sighting of moon

Eid-ul-Fitr in Pakistan: Ruet-e-Hilal committee to meet Wednesday for sighting of moon

Latest

view all