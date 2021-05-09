Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Sunday May 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Madhuri Dixit unveils covid-19 essentials kit

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 09, 2021

Madhuri Dixit unveils covid-19 essentials kit

Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit recently released her list of essential supplies to combat the second wave of covid-19.

The actor detailed her top most covid-19 essentials in a Instagram video and began by saying, “In the COVID-19 days, it is very essential to have these objects in the home.”

“Hand sanitiser, thermometer, Pulse Oxy or Oximeter to measure the oxygen levels of patient, who is extremely ill and has cough or cold.”

She also added, “Gloves for each person, and if you are using homemade mask - then use two face masks or else one N 95 mask.”

Check it out below:

oll



More From Showbiz:

Ahad Raza Mir says his mother is most ‘amazing’ and ‘kind hearted’ woman

Ahad Raza Mir says his mother is most ‘amazing’ and ‘kind hearted’ woman
Katrina Kaif shares unseen childhood photo with mom to wish her on Mother’s Day

Katrina Kaif shares unseen childhood photo with mom to wish her on Mother’s Day
Iqra Aziz shares a heartfelt note for mom on Mother’s Day

Iqra Aziz shares a heartfelt note for mom on Mother’s Day
Priyanka Chopra showers mum with love in Mother’s Day tribute

Priyanka Chopra showers mum with love in Mother’s Day tribute
Saboor Aly shares emotional post for mom on Mother’s Day

Saboor Aly shares emotional post for mom on Mother’s Day
Kareena Kapoor shares cute photo of her two sons on Mother’s Day

Kareena Kapoor shares cute photo of her two sons on Mother’s Day
FIR lodged against Kangana Ranaut for allegedly inciting communal violence

FIR lodged against Kangana Ranaut for allegedly inciting communal violence
Pakistani actor Talat Siddiqui passes away at 82

Pakistani actor Talat Siddiqui passes away at 82
Kangana Ranaut shares touching note to mother on Mother's Day

Kangana Ranaut shares touching note to mother on Mother's Day
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan to be honoured with museum, music academy: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan to be honoured with museum, music academy: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan
Folk singer Arif Lohar's wife passes away in Lahore

Folk singer Arif Lohar's wife passes away in Lahore
Hina Khawaja Bayat gets second jab of Covid-19 vaccine

Hina Khawaja Bayat gets second jab of Covid-19 vaccine

Latest

view all