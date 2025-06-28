Celebrities express shock, sorrow over Swat River tragedy, demand accountability

(From left to right) Hira Mani, Hadiqa Kiani and Yasir Hussain. — Instagram/@hiramaniofficial/@yasir.hussain131/X/@Hadiqa_Kiani

The devastating drowning of at least 11 tourists in the Swat River on Friday — an incident captured in harrowing online videos showing a group stranded amidst rising floodwaters without timely rescue — has ignited widespread grief and fury across Pakistan.

As the nation grapples with the tragedy, a chorus of prominent Pakistani celebrities and athletes has taken to social media, expressing profound sorrow and vehemently criticising the perceived lack of safety measures and delayed emergency response.

The incident, which occurred around 8am on Friday near the Mingora area, saw 17 individuals, including women and children, swept away by a sudden surge in the river, triggered by heavy upstream rains.

Disturbing videos circulating online depicted the group on a shrinking island, gradually succumbing to the raging current as bystanders filmed, seemingly helpless, with no rescue boats or official presence for hours.

This shocking incident has left many questioning the preparedness of authorities.

The delayed and seemingly inadequate rescue operation drew immediate condemnation from Pakistan's entertainment and sports fraternities, who used their platforms to mourn the lives lost and demand accountability.

Singer and actor Hadiqa Kiani expressed her deep sadness and questioned the systemic failures.

"Shocked and incredibly saddened by this tragedy. Praying for everyone impacted, praying that there is a solution to these terrible floods that hit our country," she wrote on her instagram story, against an image showing the stranded tourists.

"We need systems that control the impact of rain. We need leadership," she wrote, adding in a more scathing follow-up: "Every now and then we face these life-taking floods, and yet we take no solid measures. Why? These innocent lives paid the price of negligence. No weather forecast? No warnings? Do we have any system?"

"This so-called system failed you."

Actor Hira Mani shared an emotional note on her Instagram story, saying, "A river that once sang songs of peace now roars with sorrow. Homes have drowned. Children, mothers, fathers—lost in a night of rage and silence."

"This is not just a natural disaster. This is a human tragedy ignored," she added.

She lamented the lack of immediate help and rescue and urged her followers to act, emphasising, "Swat needs us. Not tomorrow. Not later. Now. Please, share, speak, donate, help. Even a voice raised can be a lifeline."

Pakistan's former cricket captain Shahid Afridi also weighed in, highlighting the helplessness of the victims.

"The innocent people who drowned in the Swat River remained helpless until the last moment, waiting for someone to save them, but they had no idea that those responsible for this had other priorities," he posted on X.

Former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar and rising star Naseem Shah also conveyed their heartfelt condolences.

Naseem offered his prayers for the deceased and delivered his condolences to the affected families via social media.

"Absolutely devastated by the tragic news from our beautiful Swat. My heart aches for every life lost and for the families enduring this immense pain," the cricketer wrote in a post on X. "May Allah grant them strength, patience, and mercy in this unbearable time. Ameen."

He later reposted his tweet and urged his followers to pray for the deceased.

Other notable personalities, including actors Yashma Gill, Yasir Hussain, Aiman Khan, Mawra Hocane, and Zara Noor Abbas, joined the chorus of grief and condemnation.

Sharing a tweet on her Instagram story, Mawra simply wrote: "Oh God have mercy."

Taking to her Instagram story, Yashma described the incident as a "heartbreaking tragedy" and urged caution, advising people to check weather and flood forecasts during monsoon travels.

Aiman issued a sobering reminder to "Please avoid going to rivers in monsoon."

Meanwhile, Yasir simply posted, "Sad, sad, sad," while Zara expressed her profound sorrow, praying for the souls of the deceased.

The collective outcry from these influential voices underscores a growing national frustration with what many perceive as a recurring pattern of negligence and inadequate disaster preparedness in Pakistan, demanding concrete action to prevent such tragedies in the future.