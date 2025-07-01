Pakistani horror film 'Deemak' invited to Shanghai Film Festival

A poster of Geo Films’ production “Deemak”. — Screengrab via YouTube@HarPalGeoOfficial

KARACHI: The critically acclaimed and box office hit Pakistani horror film Deemak has been officially invited to participate in the prestigious Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Film Festival 2025, to be held in Yongchuan, Chongqing, China from July 3 to 7, 2025.

Organised under the rotating presidency of China for the SCO, the festival brings together 10 member states and two observer states to foster cultural collaboration through cinema.

Geo's Film "Deemak" will be showcased among films from across the region as part of the festival's theme: "Film & Technology - Charm of the SCO."

The festival is co-hosted by the China Film Administration and Chongqing Municipal People's Government, and aims to highlight technological advancements in the SCO's film industries, including a wide array of events such as film screenings, competitions, exhibitions, and international cooperation forums.

Writer-director Rafay Rashdi, who has been officially invited to attend, remarked: "It's an honour for Deemak to represent Pakistani cinema on such a respected international platform."

"This selection underscores the growing recognition of horror storytelling rooted in South Asian folklore, and we're proud to be sharing a uniquely local narrative with global audiences."

The host committee will cover round-trip travel and accommodations during the festival in Chongqing. Deemak continues its international festival run after its successful theatrical release in Pakistan.

Geo Films has previously presented several masterpieces, including Khuda Kay Liye, Bol, Teefa in Trouble, The Legend of Maula Jatt, Donkey King, and The Glassworker.