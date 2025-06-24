Diljit Dosanjh faces ban calls over collaboration with Hania Aamir

A still taken from the video song featured in Sardaar Ji 3. — Instagram@haniaheheofficial

Two major Indian film industry associations — the Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE) and the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) — have condemned the casting of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in the upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3, starring and co-produced by Indian singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh.

The film, which is not scheduled for release in India, is set to premiere overseas this Friday. Producer Gunbir Singh Sidhu clarified that Sardaar Ji 3 was filmed prior to the recent Pakistan-India tensions.

The 87-hour military confrontation, which unfolded in May, was sparked by unprovoked missile strikes by India inside Pakistan's territory. In response, the Pakistan Army launched a retaliatory operation codenamed Bunyan-um-Marsoos (Iron Wall), which saw the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) downing at least six Indian fighter jets, including three French-made Rafale aircraft.

A collaboration between Hania and Diljit first sparked interest when she was spotted at his concert in London last year, where he invited her on stage and praised her publicly. Soon after, reports surfaced that she would star alongside him in the next instalment of his popular Sardaar Ji film series.

A picture of the BTS from Sardar Ji 3 shared by Diljit Dosanjh on his Instagram handle. — Instagram@diljitdosanjh

Rumours began to circulate that Hania had been quietly dropped from the movie due to pressure from Indian right-wing groups and film bodies demanding a boycott of Pakistani talent.

Hania finally confirmed her role by sharing the official trailer of Sardaar Ji 3, which features her alongside Diljit and Neeru Bajwa.

However, in recent statements, both Indian film bodies have announced plans to boycott Dosanjh and the film's producers. The AICWA, in an official statement, said it "strongly condemns the inclusion of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir" and called the decision "a betrayal" during a time of national mourning following the recent Pahalgam attack.

“This decision comes at a time when the entire nation — the government, the opposition, and citizens across all walks of life — are united against Pakistan,” the AICWA statement read.

“Diljit Dosanjh has disrespected the sentiments of the nation and insulted the sacrifice of our brave soldiers,” it added.

Similarly, FWICE President BN Tiwari has expressed similar remarks and stated: “By working with a Pakistani actor, Diljit has hurt Indian sentiments[...] His preference for Pakistani talent over Indian artists raises serious questions about his loyalty and priorities.”

A still taken from a trailer of Sardaar Ji 3. — Instagram@haniaheheofficial

FWICE has also pledged to issue a formal ban on all upcoming projects involving Dosanjh and the producers of Sardaar Ji 3, according to The Hindustan Times.

In its official statement, FWICE further accused the film’s team of violating an informal industry ban on Pakistani talent and called on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take “strict and immediate action,” reported The Hindu.

This is not the first time cross-border artistic collaborations have sparked political and cultural backlash in India. Restrictions on Pakistani artists have been periodically enforced since 2016.

Recently, Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, who starred alongside Vaani Kapoor in yet-to-be-released Abir Gulaal, also suffered a setback in the wake of recent tensions between Pakistan and India as the movie was stalled. There have been no reports on when the film is going to be released.

Meanwhile, other Pakistani stars such as Mahira Khan and Mawra Hocane — who starred in Bollywood's Raees and Sanam Teri Kasam, respectively — faced backlash as their images were removed from the posters and covers of movie songs available online following the deterioration of ties between Pakistan and India.