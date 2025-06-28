Shefali Jariwala cause of death confirmed as celebrity tributes pour in

Shefali Jariwala cause of death come to light amid pouring tributes

Shefali Jariwala shockingly passed away at the young age of 42.

The actress, who was most renowned as the Kaanta Laga girl for her performance in the iconic song as well as for participating in Bigg Boss season 13.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association wrote down a heartfelt tribute for the Bollywood figure also confirming her cause of death.

"Shefali Jariwala is no longer with us. Gone too soon at just 42 due to a sudden heart attack. It’s hard to believe she’s gone. May her soul rest in peace, and may God give strength to her family during this heartbreaking time,” they wrote.

Additionally, after her husband, Parag Desai, who was spotted by paparazzi looking very heartbroken outside the hospital where Shefali passed away, was seen walking their pet dog, he instantly became a target of severe criticism.

In defense, alongside paying a tribute to the deceased star, Rashami Desai urged people on social media to “spread kindness.”

“Simba (the pet dog) was more than just a pet – he was Shefali’s beloved son. Her sudden passing leaves a huge void, and I urge the media to respect the family’s grief and give them space during this difficult time. Let’s show empathy and understanding, not sensationalism,” she wrote.

Popular actor Arjun Bijlani had a conversation with SCREEN over the shocking news and expressed his disbelief.

"She was just 42 .. we have chilled together a couple of times, and she was absolutely a lively woman. Always smiling and very Witty as well. May God give her family all the strength they need, and may her soul rest in peace,” he said.

Remembering Shefali, Sayantani Ghosh took to her Instagram and wrote, “Rest in peace, Shefali. Gone too soon. Life is so unpredictable n fragile.. We really don’t know what’s in store the very next moment.”

Deepshikha Nagpal also expressed her remorse as she posted two pictures of her with Shefali on her Instagram Stories, with the first picture having the words, “This is shocking,” while the second picture read, “Can’t believe.”