WATCH: Nauman Ali talks about his electrifying 97 during 2nd Test against Zimbabwe

Pakistani bowler Nauman Ali celebrates after taking a wicket during a match. Photo Courtesy: PCB

Pakistani bowler Nauman Ali's brisk 97 during the second day of the 2nd Test against Zimbabwe put the Pakistani team in a dominating position and also helped him realise his batting prowess.

"I am thankful to God that he helped me achieve 97, which was also the highest score of my first-class cricket experience," said Nauman.

Attributing his success to his teammate Abid Ali, with whom he established a 169-run partnership, Nauman said that when he went to the crease, Abid was the one to encourage him and told him to play calmly.

"Our team plan was to play two sessions. After scoring 50, I took a chance and started taking quick runs and became successful," he said. "Abid induced a lot of confidence in me. He kept guiding me throughout the innings whenever I made a mistake. Through this partnership, the team achieved a good total."

Nauman said that he worked a lot on his batting skills during the South Africa series, adding that the coaching staff in Zimbabwe also helped him during the camp prior to the start of the series.

Nauman Ali 97 runs comprised of 5 sixes and nine fours as he batted with a strike rate of 93.2 before being stumped off a wide by left-arm spinner Tendai Chisoro. Meanwhile, Abid Ali remained unbeaten at 215.

Pakistan outclassed Zimbabwe on Saturday as the visitors took total control on the second day of the second Test at Harare Sports Club, taking a big step towards sealing a 2-0 series victory.

Zimbabwe were 52 for four at the close in reply to Pakistan's 510 for eight declared, 458 runs behind.

The Zimbabwe innings got off to a bad start when 36-year-old debutant Tabish Khan struck in his first over before a run had been scored.

Three more wickets fell before the close and Zimbabwe looked in desperate trouble with Roy Kaia not coming out to bat after being struck a heavy blow on his left knee while fielding at short leg on Friday.

Kaia was Zimbabwe's top scorer with 48 when Zimbabwe were routed by an innings and 116 runs in the first Test of the two-match series.

He did not return to the field and seemed to be walking with difficulty on a heavily-strapped leg on the boundary edge on Saturday.

Zimbabwe went into the match with three leading batsmen missing because of injury.

Zimbabwe's bowlers competed reasonably well until lunch on Saturday but took a hammering during the afternoon as Abid and Nauman plundered 169 off 199 balls for the eighth wicket.