Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday May 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Experts weigh in on baby Archie’s affinity to numbers

By
Web Desk

Monday May 10, 2021

Experts weigh in on baby Archie’s affinity to numbers

Insiders recently stepped forward with information regarding baby Archie’s newest learning craze and royal fans are already gushing.

The claim was brought forward in a claim by a royal insider and they touched upon baby Archie’s love of numbers and math.

According to the source, Archie has an unusual affinity for the number “two” and cannot stop saying it.

The royal insider was even quoted saying, “Harry and Meghan feel so blessed to have such an articulate and caring child. Archie is learning to count already and keeps saying, ‘Two!'”

More From Entertainment:

Perrie Edwards, beau Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain expecting first child together

Perrie Edwards, beau Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain expecting first child together
Katy Perry serves hilarious response to Orlando Bloom's mother's day wish

Katy Perry serves hilarious response to Orlando Bloom's mother's day wish
Queen Elizabeth gave Meghan Markle a ‘royal master class’

Queen Elizabeth gave Meghan Markle a ‘royal master class’
Queen's to visit Balmoral castle for first time without Prince Philip

Queen's to visit Balmoral castle for first time without Prince Philip
Dwayne Johnson gushes over wife Lauren Hashian for Mother’s Day

Dwayne Johnson gushes over wife Lauren Hashian for Mother’s Day
Jennifer Lopez belts ‘Sweet Caroline’ in honor of Mother’s Day

Jennifer Lopez belts ‘Sweet Caroline’ in honor of Mother’s Day
Angelina Jolie sheds light on wanting to be a ‘safe place’ for her kids

Angelina Jolie sheds light on wanting to be a ‘safe place’ for her kids
Meghan Markle joins 'long royal tradition' with latest venture

Meghan Markle joins 'long royal tradition' with latest venture
Sit down and shut up: Queen's cousin takes subtle dig at Meghan Markle

Sit down and shut up: Queen's cousin takes subtle dig at Meghan Markle
Bella Hadid pays rich tribute to mom Yolanda Hadid on Mother’s Day

Bella Hadid pays rich tribute to mom Yolanda Hadid on Mother’s Day
Kim Kardashian pens touching note to Kris Jenner for mother's day

Kim Kardashian pens touching note to Kris Jenner for mother's day
Olivia Wilde compares film direction to ‘coming out'

Olivia Wilde compares film direction to ‘coming out'

Latest

view all