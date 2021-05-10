PM Imran Khan pays surprise visit to coronavirus ward at PIMS

PM Imran Khan on Monday night paid a surprise PIMS' coronavirus ward.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday night paid a surprise visit to the coronavirus ward of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Islamabad, to review the situation there.



According to the Prime Minister's Office, PM Khan met with the patients and inquired about their health.

The premier inquired about the facilities being offered to COVID-19 patients at the hospital, particularly the availability of oxygen and medicines.

Prime Minister Imran Khan (right) can be seen during his surprise visit to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad on May 10, 2021. — PM's Office

The Joint Executive Director of PIMS Dr Minhaj provided a detailed briefing to the premier related to the facilities available to COVID-19 patients at the hospital.



Dr Minhaj informed the prime minister that at present, the facility houses 131 coronavirus patients.

Addressing the staffers at the hospital, the PM said that since healthcare workers are the country's frontline fighters, they should also take care of themselves aside from taking care of the patients.

The premier also inquired from doctors and staffers if all of them have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The visit came as a complete surprise and the premier did not announce his arrival beforehand, the PM's Office said.