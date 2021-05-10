Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday May 10 2021
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan pays surprise visit to coronavirus ward at PIMS

By
Web Desk

Monday May 10, 2021

  • PM Imran Khan on Monday night paid a surprise PIMS' coronavirus ward.
  • During the visit, the premier inquired about the health of coronavirus patients and the facilities available at the hospital.
  • The PM asked doctors and staffers about being vaccinated and told them to take care of themselves.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday night paid a surprise visit to the coronavirus ward of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Islamabad, to review the situation there. 

According to the Prime Minister's Office, PM Khan met with the patients and inquired about their health. 

The premier inquired about the facilities being offered to COVID-19 patients at the hospital, particularly the availability of oxygen and medicines.

Prime Minister Imran Khan (right) can be seen during his surprise visit to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad on May 10, 2021. — PM's Office

The Joint Executive Director of PIMS Dr Minhaj provided a detailed briefing to the premier related to the facilities available to COVID-19 patients at the hospital. 

Dr Minhaj informed the prime minister that at present, the facility houses 131 coronavirus patients.

Addressing the staffers at the hospital, the PM said that since healthcare workers are the country's frontline fighters, they should also take care of themselves aside from taking care of the patients.

The premier also inquired from doctors and staffers if all of them have been vaccinated against COVID-19. 

The visit came as a complete surprise and the premier did not announce his arrival beforehand, the PM's Office said.

More From Pakistan:

PM Imran Khan to take live calls from citizens tomorrow

PM Imran Khan to take live calls from citizens tomorrow
Pakistan to form new institutions to meet FATF requirements: sources

Pakistan to form new institutions to meet FATF requirements: sources
Kuwait bars flights from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka

Kuwait bars flights from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka
PM Imran Khan attends dinner hosted by businessman in Jeddah

PM Imran Khan attends dinner hosted by businessman in Jeddah
Kaira says had PDM refrained from infighting, PTI govt could have been sent packing

Kaira says had PDM refrained from infighting, PTI govt could have been sent packing
Shahbaz Gill accuses Yousuf Raza Gilani of using govt vehicle as 'taxi'

Shahbaz Gill accuses Yousuf Raza Gilani of using govt vehicle as 'taxi'
Govt to reinvestigate Hudaibiya Paper Mills case: Fawad Chaudhry

Govt to reinvestigate Hudaibiya Paper Mills case: Fawad Chaudhry
Coronavirus vaccination centres to remain closed for two days on Eid ul Fitr

Coronavirus vaccination centres to remain closed for two days on Eid ul Fitr
Enemies failed at disrupting Balochistan's peace: FM Qureshi

Enemies failed at disrupting Balochistan's peace: FM Qureshi
UHS finds more infectious British variant of coronavirus in Lahore

UHS finds more infectious British variant of coronavirus in Lahore
Imran Yaqoob appointed as new Karachi police chief

Imran Yaqoob appointed as new Karachi police chief
Ashraf Ghani lauds Pakistan's sincere, positive role in Afghan peace process: ISPR

Ashraf Ghani lauds Pakistan's sincere, positive role in Afghan peace process: ISPR

Latest

view all