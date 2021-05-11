Prince Harry, William's relationship on the rocks despite reunion at Philip's funeral

Prince Harry and William are not speaking to each other espite reconnecting briefly last month

Prince Harry and William are not speaking to each other at the moment despite reconnecting for a brief amount of time at Prince Philip's funeral last month.



The two brothers were seen engaging in a warm exchange after the memorial service of the Duke of Edinburgh ended.

According to royal expert Nick Bullen, “All of my sources tell me that they are not talking at the moment,” the editor-in-chief and cofounder of True Royalty TV revealed to Us Weekly.

Bullen went on to say that although the reunion between the estranged brothers was 'frosty,' it was a step in the right direction.

“It’s pretty clear that the Duchess of Cambridge was doing her best to build the bridges,” he said, referring to William’s wife Kate Middleton who stepped away to give the two a private moment to talk. “Softly, softly seems to be the order of the day.”

Harry's meeting with William in April was the first in over a year, after he left the royal family and settled in the US.

A source told Us last month that the brothers “definitely haven’t reached the stage where all is forgiven,” adding that they did speak while Harry was in the UK, which was “progress.” The insider added that the duo have not “buried the hatchet” just yet.