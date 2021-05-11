Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday May 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, William's relationship on the rocks despite reunion at Philip's funeral

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 11, 2021

Prince Harry and William are not speaking to each other espite reconnecting briefly last month

Prince Harry and William are not speaking to each other at the moment despite reconnecting for a brief amount of time at Prince Philip's funeral last month.

The two brothers were seen engaging in a warm exchange after the memorial service of the Duke of Edinburgh ended.

According to royal expert Nick Bullen, “All of my sources tell me that they are not talking at the moment,” the editor-in-chief and cofounder of True Royalty TV revealed to Us Weekly.

Bullen went on to say that although the reunion between the estranged brothers was 'frosty,' it was a step in the right direction. 

“It’s pretty clear that the Duchess of Cambridge was doing her best to build the bridges,” he said, referring to William’s wife Kate Middleton who stepped away to give the two a private moment to talk. “Softly, softly seems to be the order of the day.”

Harry's meeting with William in April was the first in over a year, after he left the royal family and settled in the US. 

A source told Us last month that the brothers “definitely haven’t reached the stage where all is forgiven,” adding that they did speak while Harry was in the UK, which was “progress.” The insider added that the duo have not “buried the hatchet” just yet.

More From Entertainment:

Alex Rodriguez 'shocked' over Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's recent getaway

Alex Rodriguez 'shocked' over Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's recent getaway
Insiders spill details on Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's reunion in Montana

Insiders spill details on Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's reunion in Montana
Olivia Wilde faces the wrath over unearthed homophobic statement

Olivia Wilde faces the wrath over unearthed homophobic statement
Gwyneth Paltrow mercilessly trolled for saying she ‘went off the rails’ by eating bread

Gwyneth Paltrow mercilessly trolled for saying she ‘went off the rails’ by eating bread
Queen Elizabeth re-emerges to outline UK govt's new agenda

Queen Elizabeth re-emerges to outline UK govt's new agenda
Joshua Bassett gushes over Harry Styles: Twitter reacts to his ‘coming out’ Video

Joshua Bassett gushes over Harry Styles: Twitter reacts to his ‘coming out’ Video
Courteney Cox and daughter Coco Arquette win hearts with Taylor Swift cover for Mother's Day: Watch

Courteney Cox and daughter Coco Arquette win hearts with Taylor Swift cover for Mother's Day: Watch
Will Smith's 'hoedown' country dance breaks internet

Will Smith's 'hoedown' country dance breaks internet
Adele's estranged father Mark Evans loses his battle with bowel cancer

Adele's estranged father Mark Evans loses his battle with bowel cancer
Sydney Sweeney breaks into tears after cyberbullies criticized her looks

Sydney Sweeney breaks into tears after cyberbullies criticized her looks

Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow releases character posters

Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow releases character posters

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry face backlash over 'good publicity' bid

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry face backlash over 'good publicity' bid

Latest

view all