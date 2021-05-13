Famed Turkish chef Burak Özdemir condemns Israel's aggression against Palestine

Renowned Turkish chef Burak Özdemir can be seen making his video in solidarity with Palestinians. — Twitter

Renowned Turkish chef Burak Özdemir has condemned Israel's aggression against Palestinians, as dozens have been killed till date in air strikes on Gaza.

"If you feel your pain, then you are alive, and if you feel the pain of someone else, then you are a human being," he said, while sharing a post in solidarity with the Palestinians.

The chef, who always creates smiling videos, could be seen making a sad face in his latest video — showing solidarity as he lamented over the situation in Palestine.



"It's like this today," he said sharing a video on Twitter with a sad emoji.



Meanwhile, Hamas has called for Pakistani to raise their voice against Israel's atrocities against Palestinian Muslims.

The appeal was made by senior Hamas official Basem Naim when he spoke to Geo News about the attacks in Gaza on Wednesday.

Israeli airstrikes have killed 43 Palestinians so far, the Hamas leader had said, adding that the highest number of casualties of 23 so far was in Beit Hanun, a city on the northeast edge of the Gaza Strip.

He confirmed the figure for the injured at 300. Naim also shared that the Israeli attack had intensified.

The Hamas official, in a message to Pakistanis, asked for their prayers.

"Happy Eid to Pakistani people, pray for us," he said, making an appeal for for relief operations.