Pakistan records 2,379 new coronavirus infections in last 24 hours

A man and a woman wear protective masks while walking along a street in Pakistan, August 18, 2020. Reuters/Akhtar Soomro/Files

Pakistan reported 2,379 new infections on Sunday, as the national tally of coronavirus infections rises to 877,130.



The positivity ratio of the coronavirus stands at 7.82% in Pakistan as of today.



Pakistan conducts 30,402 tests from which 2,379 tests returned positive.

Pakistan continues to grapple with the third wave of the virus resulting in stricter restrictions by the authorities.



As per official data by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 30,402 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours out of which 2,379 tests returned positive.

About 76 more succumbed to coronavirus during the past 24 hours, taking the country-wide death tally to 19,543.



As far as the provincial breakdown of the data is concerned, Sindh has reported 298,078 cases, Punjab 325,662, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 126,787, Islamabad 79,123, Balochistan 23,831, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 18,231, and Gilgit Baltistan 5,418 in total so far.





About 788,768 people have recovered across Pakistan from coronavirus.

Yesterday, Pakistan reported less than 2,000 coronavirus cases, the first time in over two months the same happened.

Earlier, the NCOC had issued guidelines to limit the spread of the coronavirus during Eid holidays.

The forum had urged the nation to stand united and firm to support these steps undertaken for the well-being of the Pakistani people.

