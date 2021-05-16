Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday May 16 2021
Pakistan records 2,379 new coronavirus infections in last 24 hours

Sunday May 16, 2021

A man and a woman wear protective masks while walking along a street in Pakistan, August 18, 2020. Reuters/Akhtar Soomro/Files
  • Pakistan reported 2,379 new infections on Sunday, as the national tally of coronavirus infections rises to 877,130.
  • The positivity ratio of the coronavirus stands at 7.82% in Pakistan as of today.
  • Pakistan conducts 30,402 tests from which 2,379 tests returned positive.

Pakistan reported 2,379 new infections on Sunday, as the national tally of coronavirus cases surged to 877,130. 

Pakistan continues to grapple with the third wave of the virus resulting in stricter restrictions by the authorities.

The positivity ratio of the coronavirus stands at 7.82% in Pakistan as of today.

As per official data by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 30,402 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours out of which 2,379 tests returned positive.

Read more: Pakistan reports less than 2,000 coronavirus cases in a single day

About 76 more succumbed to coronavirus during the past 24 hours, taking the country-wide death tally to 19,543.

As far as the provincial breakdown of the data is concerned, Sindh has reported 298,078 cases, Punjab 325,662, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 126,787, Islamabad 79,123, Balochistan 23,831, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 18,231, and Gilgit Baltistan 5,418 in total so far. 


About 788,768 people have recovered across Pakistan from coronavirus.

Yesterday, Pakistan reported less than 2,000 coronavirus cases, the first time in over two months the same happened.

Earlier, the NCOC had issued guidelines to limit the spread of the coronavirus during Eid holidays.

The forum had urged the nation to stand united and firm to support these steps undertaken for the well-being of the Pakistani people.

The guidelines:

  • Eid prayers should be organised in open spaces with COVID protocols. If there is a compulsion to offer prayers in a mosque, then windows and doors should be kept open for ventilation.
  • Eid prayers should take place in 2-3 shifts at one venue with staggered timings to minimise attendance.
  • Efforts should be made to keep the sermon (khutba) very brief in order to reduce exposure.
  • Discourage sick, elderly, and children under 15-years of age from attending prayers.
  • Mandatory wearing of face mask.
  • Multiple entry and exit points at prayer venue to avoid rush of individuals.
  • Thermal screening at entry points.
  • Availability and use of hand sanitisers at entrances and exits.
  • 6-feet social distancing markings at the venue.
  • Worshippers should bring their own prayer mats.
  • Encourage people to perform wudhu/ablution at home
  • Discourage socialising and handshakes at the venue after prayers.
  • No gathering before and after prayer.
  • Banners/panaflexes highlighting COVID-19 protocols should be displayed at prominent places at the venue as part of the awareness campaign.
  • Well laid out parking areas should be prepared for crowd management.

