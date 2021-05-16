Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday May 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Kevin Guthrie jailed after being found guilty of sexual assault

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 16, 2021

Kevin Guthrie was accused of sexually assaulting a woman at an apartment

Scottish actor Kevin Guthrie has been sentenced to a three-year jail term for sexually assaulting a woman.

The 33-year-old Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them actor was accused of sexually assaulting a woman at an apartment belonging to a fellow actor in Glasgow, Scotland.

According to the BBC, the actor denied the accusations and claimed that he had only been “helping” the woman after she became unwell.

However, Guthrie’s DNA was discovered from the victim’s clothing and he was found guilty following a four-day trial.

His name has now been added to the list of sex offenders in Scotland, indefinitely.

The sheriff of the court, Tom Hughes reportedly told the actor: "The court must show that women can be protected from domestic sexual offences. The offence you have been convicted of caused distress and consequences to the young woman involved in this case."

More From Entertainment:

Angelina Jolie admits her ‘broken’ character in new film mirrors her own life

Angelina Jolie admits her ‘broken’ character in new film mirrors her own life
Bella Hadid weeps for Palestine as Israel continues to drop bombs over Gaza

Bella Hadid weeps for Palestine as Israel continues to drop bombs over Gaza
Royal family ‘baffled’ by Prince Harry’s attack on Charles: senior royal aides

Royal family ‘baffled’ by Prince Harry’s attack on Charles: senior royal aides
Robert De Niro gives health update after sustaining injury on set

Robert De Niro gives health update after sustaining injury on set
Bella Hadid takes to New York’s streets to demand freedom for Palestine

Bella Hadid takes to New York’s streets to demand freedom for Palestine

Khloe Kardashian wishes to have a second child via surrogacy

Khloe Kardashian wishes to have a second child via surrogacy

Miley Cyrus announces concert under a deal with NBCUniversal

Miley Cyrus announces concert under a deal with NBCUniversal
Kate Middleton and Prince William receive suggestions on next YouTube video

Kate Middleton and Prince William receive suggestions on next YouTube video

Jennifer Lawrence excited after Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck revived romance

Jennifer Lawrence excited after Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck revived romance

Bella Hadid shares throwback picture from anti-Israel protest

Bella Hadid shares throwback picture from anti-Israel protest

Ayeza Khan hits 9 million followers on Instagram

Ayeza Khan hits 9 million followers on Instagram

Gigi Hadid accused of anti-Semitism after raising voice for Palestinians

Gigi Hadid accused of anti-Semitism after raising voice for Palestinians

Latest

view all