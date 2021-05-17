Can't connect right now! retry
PCB gets green signal for holding remaining PSL 2021 matches in UAE: report

By
OCOur Correspondent

Monday May 17, 2021

Pakistan Super League (PSL)'s file photo.
  • PCB has received a green signal for holding 20 remaining matches of PSL's sixth edition in UAE.
  • However, it is not clear yet whether the matches will be played in Dubai or Abu Dhabi.
  • The UAE authorities have made it mandatory for all players and officials to undergo a 10-day quarantine.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has received a green signal from the UAE authorities for holding the remaining matches of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL-2021).

However, it is not clear yet whether the matches will be played in Dubai or Abu Dhabi, The News reported on Monday.

As per sources, all the players will undergo a coronavirus test on May 18 from the nearest laboratory, and in case of a negative coronavirus test, the players will submit their passports.

Read more: PSL 2021 venue: Next two days 'extremely important', say sources

The UAE authorities have made it mandatory for all players and officials to undergo a 10-day quarantine.

The sixth edition of the PSL was postponed in early March after a couple of players and support staff tested positive for the coronavirus.

Only 14 matches of the tournament had been played when the pandemic forced the PCB to suspend the tournament.

Ever since then, the PCB has been hopeful of conducting the remaining matches of the league in the UAE, as social gatherings and other sports activities remain banned in Pakistan owing to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Read more: PSL 2021: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman retained by Karachi and Qalandars as franchises release players’ list

PSL points table

Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi led the points table with six points each.

Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars also had six points each but had played only four matches.

