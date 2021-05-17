PCB gets green signal for holding remaining PSL 2021 matches in UAE: report

Pakistan Super League (PSL)'s file photo.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has received a green signal from the UAE authorities for holding the remaining matches of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL-2021).

However, it is not clear yet whether the matches will be played in Dubai or Abu Dhabi, The News reported on Monday.

As per sources, all the players will undergo a coronavirus test on May 18 from the nearest laboratory, and in case of a negative coronavirus test, the players will submit their passports.

The sixth edition of the PSL was postponed in early March after a couple of players and support staff tested positive for the coronavirus.

Only 14 matches of the tournament had been played when the pandemic forced the PCB to suspend the tournament.



Ever since then, the PCB has been hopeful of conducting the remaining matches of the league in the UAE, as social gatherings and other sports activities remain banned in Pakistan owing to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

PSL points table

Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi led the points table with six points each.

Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars also had six points each but had played only four matches.